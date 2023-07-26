Molly Mae’s Engagement Manicure Is Not What You Would Expect

In case you missed it, Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are official tying the knot. The pair took to Instagram this week to announce the news with an epic montage of the picture-perfect proposal set against the backdrop of Ibiza's coastline. And, while her ethereal glossy glam has been a massive talking point – Molly used four different blush shades to create the look – her latest post on Instagram sheds light on one of the most important beauty aspects of any proposal: the engagement manicure.

From all the mouth-covering gasps to the 'we're engaged' money shot, hands ergo nails are no small detail to overlook considering how much airtime they're about to get. And when you're Molly Mae, the right engagement manicure requires just that bit more thought – it somewhat comes with the territory when you're sharing the news with 7.6M Instagram followers after all.

Falling into the group of those who avidly follow Molly's every beauty move, by now we know that her preference for nails includes classic white French tips or one-colour blocks of nudes and whites, rarely does her palette ever sway from neutrals. For her engagement manicure, Molly swapped out her every day squoval shape for longer, stiletto shaped nails coated in what appears to be a pink and white ombre French manicure.

Instagram: @<a href="https://www.instagram.com/mollymae/#">mollymae</a>

It's not a style we've seen Molly sport often, but if we are to believe she was completely caught off guard as she revealed on Instagram Stories, we can look back to an earlier post shared just before her engagement announcement for a closer look at the same mani. Prior to the proposal, Molly wore a fresh, glossy ombre nail set to the UK premiere of Barbie. The look was indeed fitting for the event with its subtle pink pearlescent finish and clearly, given she kept the style going almost two weeks on unknowingly for her engagement, it's a set worthy of any occasion.

While we don't know the exact combination of products used to create Molly's engagement manicure, if you're ready for a fresh nail set and want to get close to her go-to milky style, try OPI Nail Polish in Funny Bunny, £13.50 – a polish we know her manicurist Harriet Westmoreland loves to use on her.

Shop: Molly Mae's Favourite Nail Polish