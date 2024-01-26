My Nails Were Splitting In The Cold Weather, But This £7 Oil Has Put Them On The Mend Again

Ah, winter. Just when you finally think you've got the hang of it, the frosty season causes a new problem to sprout. So far, I've remedied flakey make-up, healed bouts of cracked skin on my hands and now it's my nails that have taken a hit. I'm low maintenance when it comes to my nails, so you'll usually find them bare or occasionally coated with some form of breathable nail polish, but this winter is different. With those Arctic blasts, the low temperatures and all-round dry climate, my nails are chipping like never before and they've finally now got my undivided attention.

The change in season means during winter, the air is drier thanks to low humidity outdoors and the rise of central heating indoors. Both dry air and cold weather collectively work to sap the moisture from our nails and cause them to become weak and brittle. So if you've found yourself to be prone to breakage of late, fret not – you are not the problem.

'During the wintertime, because of the cold and windy weather, the lower humidity levels can negatively affect our skin and nails due to dehydration. Due to this, nails will naturally begin to curve inwards and can even cause gel manicures to lift away from the natural nail bed,' says nail expert Alexandra Teleki.

In order to remain strong, healthy and flexible, nails need to maintain a certain level of moisture and our tendency to flick between cold temperatures outside and warm temperatures inside during this time of year means our nails naturally expand and contract, which does some serious damage.

Recently, I've broken my nails in the most unexpected ways – whether it's taking something out of my bag or fluffing a cushion (yes, really) – but although it's been frustrating, with the right care it is possible to get your nails back on track again. 'Prevention is the best cure, says Alexandra, 'I recommend using hand cream throughout the day and apply oil at least once or twice a day on your cuticles and underneath the nails as this will help to prevent the nails from curving inwards and keeps the nails and hands hydrated.'

I've taken to Essie's Nail Care Apricot Nail and Cuticle Oil Treatment, £7.19, as my antidote. It's loaded with a 75% concentration of apricot kernel oil as well as sweet almond, jojoba seeds and sunflower seeds to help bring damaged nails back from the brink by strengthening, hydrating and revitalising the entirety of the nail bed including the skin around it. Its non-greasy feel also makes it light, quick-absorbing yet nourishing, and I've seen a noticeable difference in the quality of my nails, which have become far more sturdy and less prone to breakage over the past month. If the state of your nails is chipping away at you, you may want to turn your attention to this hardworking healer.