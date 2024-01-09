I Tried The First-Ever Halal Gel Nail Polish For My Wedding And I’m Never Looking Back

My nails have never been a complicated or elaborate part of my beauty routine: I trim, I file and sometimes, I coat with a lacquer of halal nail polish. As a practicing Muslim, I spend moments of the day in prayer and, as part of preparation for this, water must reach most areas of the body including the nail beds – a task that is made impossible with regular nail polish or more robust, long-lasting mani treatments like gel, Shellac or acrylics. It means I have come to rely on halal – or breathable, water-permeable – nail polishes or temporary press on nails, which have come a long way in the last few years.

For my wedding week, however (which consisted of three major and three smaller events) my go-to range wasn't going to cut it. As much as I adore the likes of Nailberry, Inglot, Palette and Nails Inc, which all offer brilliant, breathable polishes, I required something that would see me through the festivities. And that's where L’Atelier Green's new halal-friendly Evergreen gel polish collection comes in.

If I lost you at halal-friendly and gel polish, allow me to explain. While standard gel nail polish goes against the concept of breathable, water-permeable nail care, L’Atelier Green has managed to develop a world-first – a breathable, plant-based, sustainable collection of LED polishes that offer instant drying, durability, and quick removal.

Yasmine Smatti, CEO and co-founder of L’Atelier Green, explains, 'Evergreen Gel Polish is the world's premier sustainable breathable gel polish. This revolutionary product is plant-based and enriched with oils and superfoods. Noteworthy features include its breathability and permeability, a safe LED system without HEMA (Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate), and a quick, one-minute easy removal process without harsh acetone.'

Hamida and Yasmine, the Muslim sister duo of Lyon-Algerian origins who founded L’Atelier Green, were considered in sticking to Islamic rulings when developing their gel polish range. 'The significance of Halal nail polish lies in its adherence to Halal principles, ensuring it meets the requirements of Islamic law. L’Atelier Green has developed a Halal gel polish after three years of meticulous work. The innovative formula employs a polymer similar to that used in contact lenses, allowing air and water vapour to penetrate the nails.'

It's seriously clever stuff. As someone who has always had to steer clear of gel polish, discovering L’Atelier Green's Evergreen new range for the week of my wedding was serendipitous. I visited the brand at The Lanesborough Club & Spa in London a day before celebrations began and opted for a fresh and classic French micro manicure. The treatment followed a similar pattern to regular gel mani appointments: a thin coat of base polish, cure under an LED lamp, follow up with your colour polishes, cure and repeat before ending with a top coat and final cure.

I was left with delicate, dainty-looking bridal nails that were perfect for the occasion in terms of appearance and practicality. And while L’Atelier Green's Evergreen range promises to last up to 12 days, I was pleasantly surprised to find that after seven-days of wear, my halal gel mani held up until my last wedding event. The truly first-of-its-kind treatment is something I will fall back on the next time a more robust mani set is required but, until then, if you're keen to try halal nail polishes (which by default are kinder on your nail beds as well as the planet), look to these tried and tested options.