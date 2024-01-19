This £11 Healing Skin Treatment Has Actually Cured My Dry, Cracked Winter Skin

There is a lot to loathe about winter: dreaded long nights, short gloomy days, the impending threat of 'Arctic blasts' – and then, there's our compromised skin barrier. Mine has taken a significant hit this season; arguably much, much worse than previous years. Where I previously only dealt with nothing more than generally dehydrated-looking make-up, which could be instantly misted away with the right refreshing spray, this winter my skin has broken out in cracked, rough and discoloured patches. Thankfully a new product from CeraVe has landed – and it's really helping.

My hands have taken the biggest hit, with dry, brown dots appearing on their edges, which become sensitive if I apply the wrong product. It's clear signs of a compromised skin barrier, which usually manifests with redness, irritation, sensitivity, increased dryness and a difficulty in retaining moisture. Our feet, hands, and lips are usually the most susceptible during the winter thanks to low humidity and temperatures that can dry out our skin, while central heating also decreases humidity levels.

I've managed to keep my skin woes in check with the help of this one single product, however. The launch of CeraVe's Advanced Repair Ointment, £11 at the start of the year was something serendipitous, but then again I'd expect nothing less from the experts in skincare who full-well know the state of our skin in the depths of winter. Prescribed as an antidote to sensitive skin, this skin saviour – which has already made the rounds on TikTok with over 24 million views under the hashtag #ceravehealingointment – is specifically formulated for dry, chapped, and cracked skin to help provide quick relief and lasting hydration.

The skincare slugging essential has been developed with the help of dermatologists like Dr Derrick Phillips, CeraVe's consultant dermatologist, who explains, 'This game-changing product truly stands out from its competitors due to its exceptional blend of ingredients, providing a multi-dimensional approach to skincare for all skin types. Its unique formulation tackles dryness on three levels, including hydration, through the inclusion of hyaluronic acid; preservation of the skin barrier function, through the power of ceramides; and occlusives, locking in moisture.'

I initially began using this product in the lead-up to my winter wedding but have since made it my universal remedy for all manner of dry skin mishaps, including on elbows and lips, as well as my hands. I've found it instantly nourishes and alleviates discomfort with a comfortable, breathable, non-greasy formula. But the part I love most? When I use this multitasking hero before bed, I wake to smooth, supple skin come morning. All that for £11? Not bad at all.