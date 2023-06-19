Meet The £19 M&S Fragrance Going Viral On TikTok

Marks & Spencer – it’s something of a treasure trove. And we’re not talking about Percy Pigs or Colin Caterpillar. When it comes to high street beauty finds, it has one of the best offerings out there. The British stalwart isn’t just home to several of their own beauty ranges (think Autograph, Apothecary and most recently Fresh Elements) they’re also renowned for stocking a myriad of cult classics – there’s Nuxe, Neom and Murad, to name a few. And that’s before we even get started on their impressive collection of scents.

Yep, Marks & Spencer is a fragrance dupe gold mine. Whether you've been hunting for hints of Black Opium by YSL or Paco Rabanne's Lady Million, the M&S shelves are brimming with high-end smelling scent alternatives for as little as £4. It won’t come as much of a surprise, then, that there’s another M&S stocked fragrance that looks set to go viral and this time, it’s not an own-brand offering - rather a lesser known fragrance house that some fans are calling Marks & Spencer’s ‘best kept secret.’

Revealed: The £19 M&S Perfume Going Viral On TikTok

Enter Monotheme – a Venetian fragrance house that create ‘elegant perfumes, from classic collections of masculine and feminine eau de toilette, to signature single-note fragrances.’ In particular, it’s their collection of citrus based scents that seem to be making #PerfumeTok sit up and take notice and for good reason.

One user proclaimed the Monotheme Book of Citruses Bergamotto Eau de Toilette, £24 as the 'cleanest smelling fragrance that isn't mainstream' while another described the fragrance house as creating 'the most unique scent I've ever smelled in my life.' High praise indeed.

And in case you a needed further excuse to shop, each scent is housed in a beautiful glass bottle complete with elegant artwork. Not only do they smell good, but they look good too.

Shop: Monotheme at Marks & Spencer

1. Monotheme Classic Agrumi di Sicilia Eau de Cologne Unisex Buy now Description Housed in their signature beautiful glass bottle, this delicate scent is a total treat. Think ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Monotheme Book of Citruses Verde d'Arancia Eau de Toilette Buy now Description For a fresh, every day scent look no further. Just a spritz is brimming with an intoxicating blend ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Monotheme Book of Citruses Bergamotto Eau de Toilette Buy now Description The one that started the hype - this bergamot fragrance is the perfect option for a summer time ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now