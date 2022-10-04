TikTok Says This £13 & Other Stories Perfume Is The Perfect Baccarat Rouge Dupe

When it comes to high street beauty finds, & Other Stories has to be one of the biggest treasure troves around. If you haven't made time for a mindful dose of candle sniffing mid-&-Other-Stories-spree, for example, then you're seriously missing out, the brand near-single-handedly gave body sprays back their dignity, and then there's the £13 perfume buy that TikTokers are currently hailing as their must-have Baccarat Rouge dupe.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 - to give it its full name - has its cult classic status set in stone. Created by the perfume house in 2013 to celebrate the 250 year anniversary of famed French crystal manufacturer Baccarat, the fragrance has won numerous celebrity fans, from Rihanna and Christine Quinn to the UK's very own Molly-Mae Hague. While purists are unwilling to stray from the original, TikTok thinks it's found a £13 dupe in one of & Other Stories' own scent classics - a mere fraction of the OG Baccarat Rouge price tag (£215 for 70ml).
Take your pick really. Aside from TikTok's latest Baccarat-Rouge-like obsession, & Other Stories is a one-stop-shop for budget-friendly candles that smell as luxe as they look. The brand's characteristic Scandi style extends into its beauty packaging, making for candles that hold their own in the decor stakes. Plus, full-size candles that boast a 38 hour burning time for just £17? What's not to love?
There are nourishing body buys, beauty editor make-up gems and more. Shop Grazia's edit of the best & Other Stories beauty buys below:
TikTok is hailing & Other Stories' Déjà Vu Mood Roll-On Perfume, £13, the new Baccarat Rouge dupe. With top notes of wild raspberry, jasmine and warm amber at its base, this perfume smells far more expensive than its price tag.
Sold on the roll-on? Upgrade to a bottle of the stuff with & Other Stories' Déjà Vu Mood Eau de Toilette, £28. It's a lighter, fresher take on the roll-on too.
The perfect candle for a wintery evening in, & Other Stories' Sardonyx Fire Scented Candle, £17, smells as seductive as it sounds. Expect the warmth and slight sweetness of vanilla and saffron muddled with heady patchouli and fruity accents of guava. Burning time: 38 hours.
The caramel-toned shimmer of this shower gel might have you at hello, but know that its rich lather and coconut-meets-vanilla scent will win you over too. Don't be tempted to reserve & Other Stories' Perle de Coco Glow Body Wash, £11, for the guest-only section of your bathroom cabinet - this one's all yours.
Making a grab for & Other Stories' Arabesque Wood Body Scrub, £11, pre-bath or shower will up the spa factor no end. Made with sugar granules, it leaves skin soft and glowing, and the invigorating blend of moss and amber notes will perk up your senses a treat.
Lightweight and long-lasting, & Other Stories Everything Pink Cream Blush, £15, comes in three highly pigmented shades, a tube of which will last you an age. Tap across cheeks, across lips and ever over eyelids with your fingertips before blending out.
Gloss is well and truly back on the agenda and & Other Stories have served up a cracker with their Buff Pink Sheer Plumping Gloss in Buff Pink, £13. Swipe over subtly lined lips to blush up your look.
Body sprays have come good again in recent months, in part down to luxe new iterations making their way into the ether like & Other Stories' Sicilian Sunrise Body Mist, £13. Fast-drying and delicately scented, this summer-ready blend of lemon and woody notes is a far cry from the blast from Impulse cans many remember from school.
Don't forget about & Other Stories' nail polishes. At only £6 each they're an absolute steal, and the shade range is pretty extensive for a high street retailer. Take this, their Gem Fragments shade, for example. Washing this over one of your go-to nudes gives you a statement manicure in a matter of minutes.