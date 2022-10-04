TikTok Says This £13 & Other Stories Perfume Is The Perfect Baccarat Rouge Dupe

When it comes to high street beauty finds, & Other Stories has to be one of the biggest treasure troves around. If you haven't made time for a mindful dose of candle sniffing mid-&-Other-Stories-spree, for example, then you're seriously missing out, the brand near-single-handedly gave body sprays back their dignity, and then there's the £13 perfume buy that TikTokers are currently hailing as their must-have Baccarat Rouge dupe.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 - to give it its full name - has its cult classic status set in stone. Created by the perfume house in 2013 to celebrate the 250 year anniversary of famed French crystal manufacturer Baccarat, the fragrance has won numerous celebrity fans, from Rihanna and Christine Quinn to the UK's very own Molly-Mae Hague. While purists are unwilling to stray from the original, TikTok thinks it's found a £13 dupe in one of & Other Stories' own scent classics - a mere fraction of the OG Baccarat Rouge price tag (£215 for 70ml).

Watch: TikTok Reviews A £13 Baccarat Rouge Dupe From & Other Stories

What are the best beauty products to buy at & Other Stories?

Take your pick really. Aside from TikTok's latest Baccarat-Rouge-like obsession, & Other Stories is a one-stop-shop for budget-friendly candles that smell as luxe as they look. The brand's characteristic Scandi style extends into its beauty packaging, making for candles that hold their own in the decor stakes. Plus, full-size candles that boast a 38 hour burning time for just £17? What's not to love?

There are nourishing body buys, beauty editor make-up gems and more. Shop Grazia's edit of the best & Other Stories beauty buys below: