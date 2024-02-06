The Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus Has Changed The Way I Do My Make-Up

My job as a beauty editor means I’m lucky enough to try a lot of different products. I know, tough gig. However, even though I regularly try the best new products, when it comes to my own make-up bag I’m a loyalist. I reach for the same trusty staples time and time again. Every so often, however, something comes across my desk that wows me enough to secure a permanent place in my make-up kit. Enter the Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus, £35. Trust me when I say it’s not one to ignore.

What is the Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus?

Firstly, a moment for Victoria Beckham Beauty in general. Since its launch in 2019, the brand has released a myriad of products beloved by beauty editors all over the world. VB is one of the few celebrities who has managed to truly impress industry giants with her beauty offerings - a big deal in an arena saturated by celebrity-led makeup brands. For me, one product in particular stands out - the aforementioned Contour Stylus. Housed in sleek white packaging and embossed with gold lettering, it oozes luxury from the get-go. But what makes it such good makeup?

Designed to ‘take the guesswork out of contouring,’ the brand describes the Contour Stylus as ‘a sculpting secret weapon for on the go touch ups, perfect for the jawline, cheeks, lips and nose.’

How we apply it

Rachael Martin, Grazia’s Junior Beauty Editor says: ‘For me, this product works best when I warm it on the back of my hand first - this makes the formula feel so creamy and allows it to apply easily. I’ll start off with my eyes and the joy is that the application doesn’t have to be perfect. I’ll just scribble it on all over my lids and then take a blending brush to sweep the colour out, diffusing it in upwards strokes. My eyes will be framed in a deep wash of bronze that makes their natural shade of grey look a brighter shade of blue. I also use it as a nose contour, and I take inspiration from VB herself in terms of application - two strokes down either side of the nose and a stroke underneath the tip to create shade. I’ll use the warmth of my fingertips to blend this out, creating the illusion of a slimmer nose. My final step will be a misting of setting spray for a look that sits pretty from the morning into the small hours.'

