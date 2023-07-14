  1. Home
The Best Waterproof Mascaras You Can Buy Right Now

These budge-proof formulas are a key update to make this summer

by Sameeha Shaikh |
Posted

Long, hot days might be great for boosting our mood, but not so much for our make-up. When it comes to your lashes you need a little extra back-up. Stuffy commutes, high temperatures and holidays by the beach or pool call for a mascara update – and preferably one that waterproof and long-lasting.

There's plenty of formulas out there, but we've tried, tested and reviewed the most popular waterproof mascaras on the market to find the ones that promise not to flake, run, smudge or budge, even when they're up against the elements

Say goodbye panda eyes and hello to defined, luscious lashes with our edit of the best waterproof mascaras. You can thank us later.

Shop: The best waterproof mascaras

1. Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumising Mascara

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumising Mascara

Buy now

Description

Selena Gomez dubbed this one of the most proudest creations in her Rare Beauty make-up line and

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumising Mascara
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

Description

A viral sensation with unshakeable popularity, this mascara waterproof iteration has been just as

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara
Slide 1 of 1

3. Too Faced Better than Sex Waterproof Mascara

Too Faced Better than Sex Waterproof Mascara

Buy now

Description

A holy grail for many, this waterproof mascara was previously the number one selling prestige

Too Faced Better than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Byredo Mascara

Byredo Mascara

Buy now

Description

In a shade ironically named 'Tears In Rain', this mascara is anything but. It's buildable coverage

Byredo Mascara
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara

Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara

Description

Lancôme's lash offerings have long held icon status and are enjoyed by celebs and make-up pros

Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara
Slide 1 of 1

6. MAC Cosmetics MACStack Waterproof Mascara

MAC Cosmetics MACStack Waterproof Mascara

Buy now

Description

MAC's original MACstack was an instant hit and the new waterproof version is quickly follow suit.

MAC Cosmetics MACStack Waterproof Mascara
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Milk Makeup Kush Waterproof Mascara

Milk Makeup Khush Waterproof Mascara

Buy now

Description

Infused with naturally lit plant-derived oil, this vegan buy will help build full, flake-free

Milk Makeup Khush Waterproof Mascara
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us