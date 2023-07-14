The Best Waterproof Mascaras You Can Buy Right Now

Long, hot days might be great for boosting our mood, but not so much for our make-up. When it comes to your lashes you need a little extra back-up. Stuffy commutes, high temperatures and holidays by the beach or pool call for a mascara update – and preferably one that waterproof and long-lasting.

There's plenty of formulas out there, but we've tried, tested and reviewed the most popular waterproof mascaras on the market to find the ones that promise not to flake, run, smudge or budge, even when they're up against the elements

Say goodbye panda eyes and hello to defined, luscious lashes with our edit of the best waterproof mascaras. You can thank us later.

Shop: The best waterproof mascaras

1. Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumising Mascara Buy now Description Selena Gomez dubbed this one of the most proudest creations in her Rare Beauty make-up line and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara Description A viral sensation with unshakeable popularity, this mascara waterproof iteration has been just as ... read more Slide 1 of 1

3. Too Faced Better than Sex Waterproof Mascara Buy now Description A holy grail for many, this waterproof mascara was previously the number one selling prestige ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Byredo Mascara Buy now Description In a shade ironically named 'Tears In Rain', this mascara is anything but. It's buildable coverage ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara Description Lancôme's lash offerings have long held icon status and are enjoyed by celebs and make-up pros ... read more Slide 1 of 1

6. MAC Cosmetics MACStack Waterproof Mascara Buy now Description MAC's original MACstack was an instant hit and the new waterproof version is quickly follow suit. ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now