TikTok’s 242 Make-Up Trend Promises To Have You Ready In Ten Minutes

We'll be the first to admit that the beauty industry is a saturated market place. When it comes to make-up, there is no shortage of persuasive products, tempting trends and meticulous methods of application techniques. The result? Sometimes things become a little overwhelming. But a new TikTok trend promises to dispel all that confusion with a stripped back approach. Enter: the 242 make-up trend.

So far, the the 242 make-up trend has wracked up an impressive 10.1M views and counting, and, while it may sound like a bargainous offer of some sort, the rules are actually very simple. All you require is: two products on the eyes, four for your base and two on the lips. Really, that's it. Make-up aficionados used to an elaborate routine may recoil at the thought – how does one shrink the entirety of their make-up down to the bare minimum of 8 products? How can I stick to just two lip products when I love to layer gloss over a liner and lipstick?

We hear you. Picking your favourites is no easy feat, especially when some make-up buys somehow manage to work better when layered atop of one another. But the beauty of this routine lies in its simplicity, in fact, it's the whole point. Various make-up obsessives on the app have been quick to recommend various combinations of products to achieve the look and while the rules differ person to person based on preference (some can't go without a liner and mascara on the eyes, while others reach for highlighter in the inner corners with mascara), everyone does agree on one thing: the trend is a fool-proof hack for achieving flawless, natural-looking make-up in 10 minutes flat.

In fact, TikToker @syifabyandra says, 'I tried the 242 make-up rule! People think my make-up is better, my complexion is clearer and the best thing is it only took 10-ish minutes to create'. Another TikToker @mahaaa.c agrees, saying 'POV: you learned the 242 product rule and make-up has never looked more flawless.' Anything that helps us shave minutes off in the morning amid early meetings or the school run is a winner for us, not to mention that flawless base. If you're keen on revolutionising your routine, follow our steps below.

Main image: TikTok @molliemcmullon, @syifabyandra and @mahaaa.c

Shop: The 242 Make-Up Routine Rules

