  1. Home|
  2. Beauty & Hair|
  3. Makeup

TikTok’s 242 Make-Up Trend Promises To Have You Ready In Ten Minutes

Meet your most convenient TikTok trend yet.

242 makeup
by Sameeha Shaikh |
Posted
1
Victoria Beckham Vast Lash Mascara
Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash Mascara
2
Fenty Beauty Shadowstix Longwear Eyeshadow Stick
Fenty Beauty Shadowstix Longwear Eyeshadow Stick
3
Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation
Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation
4
Milk Maekup Matte Bronzer
Milk Make-up Matte Bronzer
5
Benefit Bene Tint Rose Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain
Benefit BeneTint Rose Tinted Lip &amp; Cheek Stain
6
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
7
Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede® Sculpting Lip Pencil
Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede® Sculpting Lip Pencil - Lip liner
8
MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick
MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick

We'll be the first to admit that the beauty industry is a saturated market place. When it comes to make-up, there is no shortage of persuasive products, tempting trends and meticulous methods of application techniques. The result? Sometimes things become a little overwhelming. But a new TikTok trend promises to dispel all that confusion with a stripped back approach. Enter: the 242 make-up trend.

BUTTON

So far, the the 242 make-up trend has wracked up an impressive 10.1M views and counting, and, while it may sound like a bargainous offer of some sort, the rules are actually very simple. All you require is: two products on the eyes, four for your base and two on the lips. Really, that's it. Make-up aficionados used to an elaborate routine may recoil at the thought – how does one shrink the entirety of their make-up down to the bare minimum of 8 products? How can I stick to just two lip products when I love to layer gloss over a liner and lipstick?

We hear you. Picking your favourites is no easy feat, especially when some make-up buys somehow manage to work better when layered atop of one another. But the beauty of this routine lies in its simplicity, in fact, it's the whole point. Various make-up obsessives on the app have been quick to recommend various combinations of products to achieve the look and while the rules differ person to person based on preference (some can't go without a liner and mascara on the eyes, while others reach for highlighter in the inner corners with mascara), everyone does agree on one thing: the trend is a fool-proof hack for achieving flawless, natural-looking make-up in 10 minutes flat.

In fact, TikToker @syifabyandra says, 'I tried the 242 make-up rule! People think my make-up is better, my complexion is clearer and the best thing is it only took 10-ish minutes to create'. Another TikToker @mahaaa.c agrees, saying 'POV: you learned the 242 product rule and make-up has never looked more flawless.' Anything that helps us shave minutes off in the morning amid early meetings or the school run is a winner for us, not to mention that flawless base. If you're keen on revolutionising your routine, follow our steps below.

Main image: TikTok @molliemcmullon, @syifabyandra and @mahaaa.c

Shop: The 242 Make-Up Routine Rules

1. Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash Mascara

Victoria Beckham Vast Lash Mascara
Price: £30

victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Description

Like most, we can't go without concealer. This new launch from Victoria Beckham Beauty will build

Victoria Beckham Vast Lash Mascara

2. Fenty Beauty Shadowstix Longwear Eyeshadow Stick

Fenty Beauty Shadowstix Longwear Eyeshadow Stick
Price: £22

www.boots.com

Description

The key to the 242 make-up trend is using hybrid beauty products, ones that multitask and can

Fenty Beauty Shadowstix Longwear Eyeshadow Stick

3. Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation

Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation
Price: £34

uk.glossier.com

Description

A beautiful, breathable second-skin foundation that feels comfortable all day long and promises to

Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation

4. Milk Make-up Matte Bronzer

Milk Maekup Matte Bronzer
Price: £22

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Sweep over the contours of your face for a natural-looking sun kissed glow and subtle definition.

Milk Maekup Matte Bronzer

5. Benefit BeneTint Rose Tinted Lip &amp; Cheek Stain

Benefit Bene Tint Rose Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain
Price: £22.95

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

The OG lip and cheek stain. Use this to create a flush of believable colour on the cheeks, across

Benefit Bene Tint Rose Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain

6. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
Price: £38

www.charlottetilbury.com

Description

This game-changing powder will lock make-up into place with a finely milled formula that imparts a

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish

7. Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede® Sculpting Lip Pencil - Lip liner

Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede® Sculpting Lip Pencil
Price: £26

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

For a liner that will sculpt to perfection try this stunning pick from pro make-up artist Mario

Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede® Sculpting Lip Pencil

8. MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick

MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick
Price: £22

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

For a glossy, high-shine finish, try MAC's viral gloss stick. Loaded with a blend of coconut oil,

MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us