‘No Make-Up Product Will Change Your Life But These 5 Have Come Close’: Beauty Editor Laura Capon

Lip liner always seemed like an unnecessary step to me, but in the last year I found that I cannot be without one. I've never felt self-conscious about my lip size but adding a liner just gives them definition and makes me, dare I say it, feel a little bit sexy. I first discovered Make Up For Ever's Artist Colour Pencils because of make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes who swears by the shade 'Endless Cacao'. Then, on a recent trip to LA I felt so compelled by a waitresses lip combination that I had to ask her what it was. Turns out it was one of these in the shade 'Wherever Walnut', which I obviously ran to Sephora to buy. Most recently, Hailey Bieber revealed that her go-to liner was this as well in the shade 'Anywhere Caffeine', which of course I bought as well.