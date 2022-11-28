Sophie Habboo’s Go-To Foundation Is Still Half Price In The Black Friday Sale

by Chloe Burcham |

Made In Chelsea's Sophie Habboo is, by now, a bona fide beauty influencer. From the £17.50 lip liner she uses to the blusher-highlighter hybrid she loves, if there’s a product that get’s Sophie’s stamp of approval – we’re in.

Sophie has long made a habit out of locking down an enviable glow and still managing to look like she's wearing barely any make-up. The result of well-honed beauty skills? Undoubtedly. But there are make-up savvy product choices at play here too.

During a recent makeup tutorial with BFF Melissa Tattam, both girls shared a few of their make-up mainstays and Sophie revealed the identity of one of her base-related non-negotiables.

One absolute classic Sophie swears by is the BareMinerals Original Foundation. Explaining she’s used it since her university days. ‘I used to wear this at uni,’ Sophie explains. ‘It’s so good.’

In fact, she’s even influenced Melissa to start using it too. ‘I’m copying you with this foundation,’ Melissa says in the video. Adding, ‘it’s so natural.’

What's better is that Sophie Habboo's favourite foundation is currently on sale for Black Friday. Usually retailing at £29, you can currently pick up the cult BareMinerals foundation for just £14.50. That's saving over 50% – win win.

The loose powder foundation is a go-to for many a make-up aficionado, and don't be put off if you usually make a play for liquid formulas. Simply swirl with a fluffy brush and buff into the skin, the powder melts in. Many laud this buy for its sensitive-skin-friendly formula, while those who work to temper shine like the fact they can benefit from a natural-looking glow, without that radiance looking a little OTT as the day wears on.

Main image: Instagram @sophiehabboo

Shop: Sophie Habboo's Favourite Foundation In The Black Friday Sale