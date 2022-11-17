Made In Chelsea’s Melissa Tattam Uses This £28 Bronzer As An Everyday Eyeshadow

by Chloe Burcham |

We love nothing more than diving deep into our friend’s beauty bags and discovering the makeup tips, tricks and beauty hacks they swear by. And thanks to Made In Chelsea’s Mellissa Tattam and Sophie Habboo’s ‘get ready with us’ beauty videos – we get to get stuck into the glam bags of both girls too.

During a recent video seemingly made when Melissa and Sophie are getting ready to go out, Melissa shared a top tip for anyone who gets oily eyelids.

Watch: Melissa Tattam Tells Sophie Habboo About Her Genius Bronzer Trick

Sweeping a powder product over her lids, Mellissa revealed she was actually applying Benefit’s cult Hoola Lite Bronzer. 'I use it as an eyeshadow – it’s so so natural you can hardly see it but it’s so nice,’ she reveals.

When Sophie goes on to say she likes a ‘dewier’ finish, Mellissa explains how using powder bronzer as an eyeshadow helps to stop her eyeliner and mascara from transferring onto her eyelids - genius.

Main image: Instagram @melissatattam

‘I don’t like a dewy eye because my mascara then transfers onto my eye lid,’ she explains. ‘We can use the real word – oily – I have oily eye lids.’

Mellissa finishes off her eye look by sweeping a darker shade of eyeshadow along her lash line – as a softer alternative to liner – before applying mascara.

Also in possession of oily eyelids? Make like Melissa and pick up your favourite bronzer instead.

Shop: Melissa Tattam's Bronzer-Eyeshadow Hybrid