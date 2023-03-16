Sophie Habboo Reveals Her Favourite Beauty Pie Products That ‘She Can’t Live Without’ Starting At Just £10

Whenever Made In Chelsea's Sophie Habboo recommends a new ride-or-die skincare or beauty product, we listen. From her wedding skincare routine for upcoming nuptials to fiance Jamie Laing, to sharing her day-to-day beauty must-haves, Sophie knows a thing or two when it comes to great products. And, she's just revealed her latest obsession.
Sophie recently shared that she's partnered up with Beauty Pie, the affordable (and internet-breaking) beauty company that sells your favourite high-end formulas, at factory price. Now, the former reality star is spilling the tea on all her favourite Beauty Pie formulas. The best part? Prices start at just £10.
Forget £250 face creams and £80 foundations, Beauty Pie has cracked the code, offering high-quality products minus ridiculously high price tags. 'These are the products I can't live without' Sophie divulges, 'The contour and highlighter are a game-changer, and apply so easily'.
So, if you'd like a taste of luxury beauty minus the steep price tag, make sure to become a Beauty Pie member for as little as £5 a month to receive access to luxury products - including Sophie's go-to's. What's not to love?
Keep scrolling to discover some of Sophie's current Beauty Pie favourites including her super glowy cream blush (£12) and her must-have depuffing tool (£45) that gently soothes and sculpts. Hello, radiant skin - goodbye shopper's guilt.
SHOP: Sophie Habboo's Beauty Pie Favourites
Let's face it, you can never have enough lip balms. If you're on the hunt for an intensive lip treatment that feels comfortable to wear, the Beauty Pie Smooth Ahead range is one for you to try. Jam-packed with avocado and hemp seed oils, this nourishing lip treatment can be applied throughout the day or overnight to instantly transform dry lips and keep them feeling moisturised.
Remove any unwanted dry skin on your lips with this super hydrating scrub. The gel-oil formula is made with sugar cane crystals that gently exfoliate whilst the blend of sunflower and hemp seed oil reveals soft and supple-looking lips.
This essential cream blush suits Sophie's no make-up, make-up look perfectly. She reaches for this blush daily to achieve healthy and vibrant-looking skin. The matte texture melts into the skin ensuring the colour lasts all day whilst feeling weightless.
Sophie brands this dreamy liquid highlighter as the perfect amount of shimmer to get her skin glowing and looking alive. Need we say more?
Sophie relies on this must-have kit to depuff, hydrate and bring her skin back to life. She reaches for the Cryo Globes every morning to sculpt and reduce puffiness before applying make-up.