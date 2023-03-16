Sophie Habboo Reveals Her Favourite Beauty Pie Products That ‘She Can’t Live Without’ Starting At Just £10

Whenever Made In Chelsea's Sophie Habboo recommends a new ride-or-die skincare or beauty product, we listen. From her wedding skincare routine for upcoming nuptials to fiance Jamie Laing, to sharing her day-to-day beauty must-haves, Sophie knows a thing or two when it comes to great products. And, she's just revealed her latest obsession.

Sophie recently shared that she's partnered up with Beauty Pie, the affordable (and internet-breaking) beauty company that sells your favourite high-end formulas, at factory price. Now, the former reality star is spilling the tea on all her favourite Beauty Pie formulas. The best part? Prices start at just £10.

Forget £250 face creams and £80 foundations, Beauty Pie has cracked the code, offering high-quality products minus ridiculously high price tags. 'These are the products I can't live without' Sophie divulges, 'The contour and highlighter are a game-changer, and apply so easily'.

So, if you'd like a taste of luxury beauty minus the steep price tag, make sure to become a Beauty Pie member for as little as £5 a month to receive access to luxury products - including Sophie's go-to's. What's not to love?

Keep scrolling to discover some of Sophie's current Beauty Pie favourites including her super glowy cream blush (£12) and her must-have depuffing tool (£45) that gently soothes and sculpts. Hello, radiant skin - goodbye shopper's guilt.