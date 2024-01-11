Silent Beauty Reviews Are Taking Over TikTok – But What, Actually, Are They?

One thing we are already hooked on in 2024? Silent beauty reviews. Confused? Admittedly, so were we at first. When we first stumbled across this growing corner of TikTok, which has amassed 125.1 million views already, #SilentReviews were bubbling away on BookTok – the app's fringe community of well read creators who regularly dissect the ins and outs of their favourite books. What began with BookToker @stephreadsalot reviewing literature in the most paradoxical way possible, wordlessly, with nothing more than a few head tilts and facial expressions, has now caught on outside the reader community. Now, everything from designer mini bags, fizzy drinks, TV shows and beauty buys are getting the silent treatment.

So far, we've seen beauty take over the silent review category, with videos cropping up daily on the best hair dryers, fragrances, lip oils, skin tints, viral make-up and many, many more. In the ever-expanding world of beauty content, TikTok's latest trend is actually very refreshing.

The new style of reviews breaks away from traditional 'Get Ready With Me' videos, which are often chatty and full to the brim with all the information you could possibly need before you make your next purchase. The success of silent reviews likely stems from how it leans into social media's penchant for ASMR content, videos that create a deeply relaxing sensation that trigger your autonomous sensory meridian response through non-verbal sounds and tics.

The appeal, other than the ASMR-induced tingly sensation, is the laidback, lighthearted, quick information-giving nature of the content. They quite literally remove all the fluffy bells and whistles of lengthy beauty reviews to provide you with a simple 'yes or no' as to whether or not a beauty buy is really worth the hype. So, what are the beauty buys earning the most exaggerated facial expressions from TikTokers? Scroll through the products currently winning silent reviews.

