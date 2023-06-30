The Make-Up Brand Sarah Jessica Parker Relies On For Glossy Summer-Ready Skin

Carrie Bradshaw may spend a small fortune on an enviable closet, a Manolo Blahniks collection and cosmopolitans, but her beauty routine is, well, a lot less high maintenance. Take her nails for example. A bold, glossy mani has never been in her repertoire, though things are set to change on that front in season 2 of And Just Like That. The same goes for her approach to make-up. New York's favourite It girl of the 90s and noughties was a lot like the Instagram It girls of our generation, who prefer soft, no-make-up make-up and a minimalistic glow – was Carrie a pioneer of the clean girl aesthetic? Perhaps.

Sarah Jessica Parker's on and off-screen make-up artist Elaine Offers Woulard has taken to Instagram to reveal the beauty buys she recently used to create SJP's look for the season two premiere of And Just Like That, and one brand reigned supreme. But the most exciting bit? Elaine claims to have used it on the show, too.

'I used Merit products for the first and second season of “And Just Like That”. The elegant and natural finishes were perfect for Carrie Bradshaw. For SJP’s Season Two premiere look, I used the following iconic @merit products,' she writes on Instagram.

Are we shocked at the choice? Absolutely not. Merit has earned the seal of approval from a roster of celebrities including Cameron Diaz and Holly Willoughby, but it also boasts a loyal legion of internet fans who have ensured that Merit's make-up and skin offerings have reached viral stardom. The brand is a one-stop shop for minimalist, glossy beauty, which packs high-performance, 'clean' ingredients that won't break the bank. They are also undeniably good looking, so you can't help but reach for them time after time. Though, its biggest lure is perhaps its '5-minute make-up' approach to beauty, which makes it easy, approachable and completely cross-generational – meaning everyone from Gen Z to your grandmother would find it impressive. Keen to try it? These are the Merit products we (and SJP) love already.

Shop: Sarah Jessica Parker's Favourite Beauty Brand

