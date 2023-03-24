Samie Elishi Wore This Viral £18 Bronzer To The Love Island Reunion

Ah, life after Love Island. For us, it's a quick scramble to replace our evenings with the kind of drama-filled, entertaining TV gold that only the villa can offer, but for the now ex-Islanders things are just getting started. Amid new brand deals, social media stardom and press appearances, the former Islanders even manage to squeeze in a Love Island Reunion. While many of us tuned in to watch the reruns of Season nine's best moments, for us the reunion was a chance to see the girls in their best glam yet – and they didn't disappoint.

From Tanya's subtle cut crease to Sanam's grown-up glittery eyes, looks were served. But Samie's glowy, bronzed beauty moment was a true winner. The 22-year-old shared plenty of her favourite hair and make-up essentials on the show, including the sexy £22 perfume she wears to bed, and she's carrying on the tradition outside of the villa, too.

After the reunion aired, Samie's new go-to make-up artist Lielle shared all the products she used to create the Love Island finalist's luminous lit-from-within make-up look and we spotted a viral blush and bronzer duo which has earned the seal of approval on Grazia's Beauty Desk. Lielle used the Refy Cream Blush, £14, and Cream Bronzer, £18, to create Samie's chiselled and radiant base, and we know exactly why.

This creamy duo has made the rounds on TikTok for good reason. Let's start with shades, the blush features five and the bronzer comes in four different hues, each has been tested on all skin tones and boasts a suits-all nature. They are pigmented and super-blendable so you can really go as sheer or as bold as you like.

The blush was specifically developed to enhance the natural colours in our cheeks, that with its high-shine finish means you can expect a perked-up, glossy complexion. The bronzer comes with a velvety, uber-blendable formula that impressively moisturises the skin while removing excess oils. Use it to sculpt or bronze, either way you'll be left with a natural-looking summer glow.

