Love Island Reunion: This Is The Podcast Everyone Was Talking About

The Love Island Reunion on Sunday night was a sure-fire way of bringing the drama one final time before we part ways with the second-ever winter season for good.

Host Maya Jama was not afraid to ask the all-important questions while all 35 - yes 35 - islanders from season nine were under the same roof.

But it was a moment between former love triangle Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga - this season's fourth-place couple - and Martin Akinola that made for very interesting viewing.

After Maya chatted with the couple about life since the show, she then called up Casa Amor bombshell Martin to discuss their previously complicated relations, which stemmed from Tanya bringing him back to the main villa from Casa while Shaq stayed loyal.

When Maya asked Shaq if there was anything he wanted to address with Martin, the airport security worker wasted no time putting him in his place over a recent podcast appearance.

'I think for me, I want to know why you [ Martin ] came out of the show and started talking on podcasts saying you would sleep with Tanya in ways you can't imagine,' Shaq said. 'Because one, that did not happen, and two, if that's how you choose to speak about women, that's up to you. But it's disgusting.'

The podcast in question is Will Njobvu's Reality, where Martin claimed that he had said several unaired things to Shaq during Movie Night which consequently caused him to get upset outside of the villa.

During his appearance on the podcast, Martin alleged that he told Shaq, 'On the outside out I would be f * cking your girls in ways you can't imagine.'

He went on to claim that he'd told Shaq of Tanya, 'I told her she didn't love you and she didn't agree or disagree with that. He was crying that night and everyone thought he was crying because of the Movie Night, no he was crying because of what I told him.'

Responding to Shaq's comments on the reunion, a visibly throw-off Martin said, 'Okay, fair enough. That's fair enough. But if you watch the podcast you'd know that's not what happened. But, what I will say is, I didn't expect you to, you know, say that's what happened or whatever.

'But I will say, yeah I crossed the line there. You know, I shouldn't have said that. So I apologise to Tanya, mostly because we never acknowledged what was talked about.'