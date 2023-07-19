7 Of Kendall Jenner’s Favourite High Street Make-Up Buys Under £15

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the world of beauty. Over the years she has spoken candidly about herteenage acne struggles, has been known to spotlight fool-proof highstreet heroes and is the face that inspires some of our most saved make-up looks on Instagram. And this week Kendall makes her biggest mark on the industry yet as she is unveiled as the new global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the model said, 'Ever since I was little I can remember L’Oréal being a part of my life and routine. Which makes this moment extra special for me :) I’m excited and honoured to be joining @lorealparis family and to stand along with so many inspiring women. I’m worth it, as are you.'

The big beauty move will see the 27-year-old join L’Oréal Paris's legion of artists, actresses, and activists, including Celine Dion, Viola Davis and Jaha Dukureh. Each chosen for their commitment to upholding and empowering the values of feminism, inclusivity and equal rights, Kendall's new appointment was no spur of the moment decision.

'L’Oréal Paris is honoured to announce our partnership with one of the most powerful women in the world,' says Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris Global Brand President. 'It’s a new high in our mission to empower every woman, everywhere. At any other time, Kendall Jenner might have been as successful as she is now, but her worth and her choices and her image might have been defined or even controlled by others. But nobody defines Kendall Jenner but Kendall Jenner. She is the embodiment of everything Gen-Z stands for, owning her image, proudly growing in her self-worth, and inspiring others to do the same.'

The move also makes sense given Kendall's love of the brand. At the Met Gala earlier this year, she walked the carpet wearing a full face of L’Oréal Paris, courtesy of celebrity make-up artist Mary Phillips. Then there's also the fact that she's revealed L’Oreal Paris's Infallible Freshwear Foundation, £12.99, as one of her go-tos.

'It’s great to find make-up you can put on, that fits your skin, and that you don’t have to worry about - you can just face your day because you know it’s going to resist everything,' Kendall says about the foundation.

Come September, you can expect Kendall to be the face of the brand’s new make-up campaigns starting with the launch of the Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick – a range of 12 shades offering up to 16 hours of wear in a lightweight, intensely pigmented formula. We're sure Aunty Kenny will keep a couple of them in her kit, along with these other buys we know she is a fan of.

Shop: Kendall Jenner's Favourite L’Oréal Paris Products All Under £15

