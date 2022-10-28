Taylor Swift’s Song Bigger Than The Whole Sky Is Helping Women Process Miscarriage

Taylor Swift has always had a way with words. Her ability to tell a vivid story or portray a message through song has deeply resonated with fans. Now, Taylor's new album Midnights has received critical acclaim, but one song in particular is resonating with grieving women who have suffered pregnancy loss.

In Swift's song Bigger Than the Whole Sky from the deluxe version of the album, Midnights (3am Edition), the singer seemingly opens up about the heart-breaking loss of a loved one. 'Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time,' she sings in the chorus of the emotional ballad. Taylor continues in the verse, 'I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you / What could've been, would've been you.'

The lyrics have deeply touched many fans who are grieving, especially those who have experienced a miscarriage. These women are now coming together to start the healing process and sharing their stories on the internet. One user on Twitter wrote, 'If you ever have a loved one suffer a miscarriage & want to understand how they feel, listen to Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky.' Cannot speak to whether this was her intention, but her lyrics crystallize what I & many others have experienced so eloquently ... Mine was many years ago, but this song took me right back.'

Another fan wrote, 'I had a miscarriage in June. I'm not over it. I'm not OK.I haven't been able to put it into words but this song has done it for me. Of course, it's subjective but that what it means to me. Thank you @taylorswift13.'

On TikTok women are also sharing heart-breaking emotional videos and one fan wrote in their caption, 'Taylor,I'm sorry for what you went through to create this song but thank you for giving us something to remember our angel babies.'

Losing a baby through miscarriage or stillbirth is still often treated as a taboo subject worldwide, linked to stigma and shame. This societal silence is problematic, because it forces people to cope alone. Women's social networks also play a vital role in supporting them following miscarriage. And sadly, some women just don't have that essential support system. Women who could have previously felt alone might now see this online discussion and feel less alone. From the reaction we can see that Taylor's song is now giving women that feeling of safety or sense of community, which is so powerful.