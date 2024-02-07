Sofia Richie Loves This Nudestix Blush So Much She Wore It For Her Wedding, So I Put It To The Test

Finding the perfect blusher can be an arduous task. Not because they're hard to come by but because there are so many options available. You've got to take into account your skin type and undertones, which can lead to endless testing of products. That's where it girl Sofia Richie comes in, because her favourite Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Colour (the exact one she wore as part of her wedding day make-up and that has featured in plenty of her TikTok #GRWMs), is the ultimate all-rounder blusher that you should consider adding to your make-up collection.

What's so special about this blush? Apart from the fact that it's celebrity-wedding-day-approved, it's also loved by plenty of internet make-up moguls. It's the perfect blush for anyone looking for a natural-looking, glow-enhancing product that does it all.

Sofia's go-to blush, in the shade Picante, is described as a soft matte balm that can be applied to your cheeks, eyes and lips to create an effortlessly radiant glow. The blush comes in a bright, coral orange shade and is a buildable product that, when applied, can be blended out with ease.

My Honest Thoughts: The Nudestix All Over Face Colour

When I first opened the packaging, I was worried the shade would look extremely bright and unusual against my skin tone. When it comes to blush, dusky pink is usually my go-to, as I feel it goes well with my complexion - I'm a dark brunette with fair skin. I was, however, pleasantly surprised at how the shade looked, and although I felt intimidated at first, the coral shade blended out extremely well and gave me the perfect pinched-cheek look I had been looking for.

The stick is double-ended, with the blush on one side and a blending brush on the other. The brush is extremely gentle yet dense and works a treat with the product, buffing out the blusher with ease across your face. It's a smaller-than-average blending brush, but certainly packs a punch when it comes to finessing your makeup look.

When it comes to longevity, this product really does go a long way. After wearing the blusher for four tube journeys, a whole day in the office and an evening out (totalling 12 hours or so) I didn't notice any difference in the appearance of the product, nor did I feel like it needed reapplying. All in all, a serious success - I can see why Sofia Richie loves it so much.

Want to see what all the fuss is about? Check the product out below and try it out for yourself.