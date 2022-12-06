‘No Surgery Required’: Sienna Miller’s Make-Up Artist Just Debuted An Extreme Route To Fuller Lips

The quest for plumper, fuller lips has been a focal point for some time. Kylie Jenner long ago proved the powers of a good nude-toned lip liner, for example, and there always seems to be an appetite for 'plumping' lip buys, some of which make your lips tingle and at least feel like they're getting bigger. But celebrity make-up artist Wendy Rowe, the magic hands behind Sienna Miller's best beauty looks, may have hit on the most extreme make-up-related route to fuller lips that we've seen yet.

Taking to Instagram Wendy gave her avid audience a #prostheticlips demo. In her Reel Wendy experiments with ready-made prosthetics, available from The Pro Makeup Artist Store, PAM London. She applies the prosthetic lips one at a time before slicking on a bright red lipstick.

It's an unconventional make-up method, granted, and Wendy's laughing face emojis make very clear that we should be taking her spontaneous tutorial with a generous pinch of salt, but if you ignore the rough prosthetic edges - a big ask - that's a pretty convincing full lip she's left with. Although it's the removal process that's the real draw, Wendy makes peeling those prosthetics off look so satisfying.

Are we likely to see Sienna stepping out with prosthetic lips any time soon? No. Would we advise you give the same method a go for everyday wear? Negative. But, Wendy Rowe, we applaud you for your playfulness.

