Here’s All You Need To Know About The Next Beauty Advent Calendar For 2023

It may only be August, but we already have the insider intel into all the best beauty advent calendars for 2023. On our wish list thus far? Liberty London’s, Cult Beauty and Harrods, all of which are proving to be nothing short of iconic – those savings? Well, they’ve got to be seen to be believed.

While chatting advent calendars might seem a bit premature (it’s still the middle of summer, after all) there's no time like the present. Most brands release their advent calendar waitlists from mid August into early September, so now is a great time to make a note any you don't want to miss - it's no secret that the best beauty advent calendars have form for selling out.

Today, we're chatting the Next Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 which is already creating something of a frenzy on social media. Scroll on for all you need to know, plus, find out exactly when you can get your hands on it.

How can I sign up for the Next Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

There’s been no news on a specific sign-up date for this one, but we do know it will be available on the Next website from the 5th of September. Set your alarms, pronto.

Shop: The Next Beauty Advent Calendar, 2023

1. Next Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 Price: £ 95 Shop from September 5th 2023 more Description One of two beauty advent calendars from Next (there’s also a grooming version for the man in your ... read more

What's in the Next Advent Calendar 2023?

There’s 25 products. Consider this your spoiler warning:

The Inkey List Peptide Moisturiser, 50ml

Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid EDP, 10ml

Living Proof Full Shampoo, 30ml

Clarins Lip Perfector Soft Pink Glow, 5ml

ESPA Pink Hair & Scalp Mud, 30ml

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil, 9ml

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Golden Bronze, 0.9g

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Perfume d’Interieur, 50ml

BeautyPro Squalane Nourishing Daily Serum, 30ml

Neom Happiness Travel Candle or Perfect Night’s Sleep Candle, 75g

Pai Skincare Resurrection Girl, 20ml

Benefit Badgal Bang Mascara, 3g

Ren Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Oil Jelly Cleanser, 15ml

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, 30ml

This Works Stress Check CBD Body Cocoon, 100ml

Nails.INC Sleighing Life Nail Polish, 14ml

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, 20g

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks 1xpair

Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Fine Fragrance Mist, 75ml

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, 13g

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Serum, 5ml

Sanctuary Spa Signature Natural Oils Melting Pearls Body Butter, 75ml

Eve Lom Rescue Mask, 100ml

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, 40ml

Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow Original, 120ml

When does the Next Beauty Advent Calendar Launch in 2023?

As we already mentioned, this year the Next Beauty Advent Calendar is available to buy from the 5th of September. It’s sure to sell out fast.

How much is the Next Beauty Advent Calendar?

The Next Beauty Advent Calendar is £95

Is the Next Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?

As beauty advent calendars go? It’s a pretty good one. You’ll pay £95 for over £355 worth of products – and with brands like Elemis, Philip Kingsley and Lancôme in the mix it’s not on to be sniffed at.