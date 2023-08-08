Here’s All You Need To Know About The Next Beauty Advent Calendar For 2023

It may only be August, but we already have the insider intel into all the best beauty advent calendars for 2023. On our wish list thus far? Liberty London’s, Cult Beauty and Harrods, all of which are proving to be nothing short of iconic – those savings? Well, they’ve got to be seen to be believed.
While chatting advent calendars might seem a bit premature (it’s still the middle of summer, after all) there's no time like the present. Most brands release their advent calendar waitlists from mid August into early September, so now is a great time to make a note any you don't want to miss - it's no secret that the best beauty advent calendars have form for selling out.
Today, we're chatting the Next Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 which is already creating something of a frenzy on social media. Scroll on for all you need to know, plus, find out exactly when you can get your hands on it.
How can I sign up for the Next Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?
There’s been no news on a specific sign-up date for this one, but we do know it will be available on the Next website from the 5th of September. Set your alarms, pronto.
Shop: The Next Beauty Advent Calendar, 2023
Description
One of two beauty advent calendars from Next (there’s also a grooming version for the man in your
What's in the Next Advent Calendar 2023?
There’s 25 products. Consider this your spoiler warning:
-
The Inkey List Peptide Moisturiser, 50ml
-
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid EDP, 10ml
-
Living Proof Full Shampoo, 30ml
-
Clarins Lip Perfector Soft Pink Glow, 5ml
-
ESPA Pink Hair & Scalp Mud, 30ml
-
Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil, 9ml
-
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Golden Bronze, 0.9g
-
Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Perfume d’Interieur, 50ml
-
BeautyPro Squalane Nourishing Daily Serum, 30ml
-
Neom Happiness Travel Candle or Perfect Night’s Sleep Candle, 75g
-
Pai Skincare Resurrection Girl, 20ml
-
Benefit Badgal Bang Mascara, 3g
-
Ren Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Oil Jelly Cleanser, 15ml
-
L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, 30ml
-
This Works Stress Check CBD Body Cocoon, 100ml
-
Nails.INC Sleighing Life Nail Polish, 14ml
-
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, 20g
-
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks 1xpair
-
Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Fine Fragrance Mist, 75ml
-
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, 13g
-
Lancôme Advanced Genifique Serum, 5ml
-
Sanctuary Spa Signature Natural Oils Melting Pearls Body Butter, 75ml
-
Eve Lom Rescue Mask, 100ml
-
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, 40ml
-
Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow Original, 120ml
When does the Next Beauty Advent Calendar Launch in 2023?
As we already mentioned, this year the Next Beauty Advent Calendar is available to buy from the 5th of September. It’s sure to sell out fast.
How much is the Next Beauty Advent Calendar?
The Next Beauty Advent Calendar is £95
Is the Next Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?
As beauty advent calendars go? It’s a pretty good one. You’ll pay £95 for over £355 worth of products – and with brands like Elemis, Philip Kingsley and Lancôme in the mix it’s not on to be sniffed at.
For further updates on the Next Beauty Advent Calendar watch this space.