Made In Chelsea’s Maeva Reveals The £9 Beauty Buy She Always Has To Hand

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio, 30, is one of the reality show's fan favourites. Maeva's no-holds-barred showdowns have livened up season after season since her E4 debut in 2018 - the 24th season currently playing out on TV screens at 9PM on Mondays each week on E4 is no exception - and have earned her 300K loyal followers (and counting) on Instagram. Those who follow her feed will know that this feisty ex-Parisian knows a thing or two about beauty. Her interest in cosmetics and skincare was piqued at an early age. Maeva cites her mother as her beauty idol and remembers time spent watching wide-eyed as her mother worked through her intricate skincare and make-up regimen at home. Avid Made In Chelsea viewers will know that that Maeva - always camera ready and preened to perfection - has clearly followed in her mother's glamorous footsteps. So what beauty products make this reality star tick? Maeva dialled into a call with Grazia's beauty editor Annie Vischer to tell all.

On Her First Memories Of Make-Up

'I first started to use make-up when I was around 14 or 15. I only used a little but but I remember being so bad at it. My mum was always my inspiration and I tried to copy her. I tried to do the same things that she was doing with make-up. I watched her using lip liner and tried to do the same thing but I remember it looking absolutely horrible!'. Maeva explains that her mother was her beauty idol growing up, 'My mum worked in publishing for brands and magazines and she was really into beauty and fashion. She encouraged to start thinking about my skincare when I was about 13, I remember using a moisturising cream. I always used to watch her applying her products, she always had the best brands. She was always an inspiration for me.'

On Her Skincare Routine Today

'I've been using a Garnier foaming cleanser for years and still use it today. I've always loved it, it removes my make-up so well and it doesn't make your skin dry. I also love Eucerin's Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm. That's incredible. I love using Clinique products too and I use L'Occitane's Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum. I change my skincare routine up quite a lot.' Does James steal any of her favourite skincare products? 'God yes, he loves to actually. He sometimes steals my eye serum and takes a little bit of cream if he feels like his skin is dry. He always knows exactly what I'm using and if he goes into my bathroom I know he's going in to steal some face cream. He also steals my dry shampoo and concealer sometimes.'

On The Products We'll Always Find In Her Make-Up Bag

'I don't tend to carry make-up around with me but if I'm at a big event the items that I pack are my blush, my lip balm and my lip liner. The lip liner is Yves Sain Laurent's Dessin des Lèvres Lip Styler in Dark Cherry. It's amazing. I only use a little bit and then blend it in with my finger. It gives me a very natural effect and it really lasts. My go-to lip balm is from Clinique and my blush is Il Makiage's Mineral Baked Blush in Isla Bonita. It makes your skin look really sun-flushed. It makes you look like you're wearing a bit of highlighter too. I put a little on my cheeks and across the bridge of my nose, and I look I just came back from the beach!'

On Changing Her Make-Up For Made In Chelsea Filming Days

'I wear way more make-up for filming days than I like to normally. Way, way more. I wear more powder, more highlighter. I wear a lot of make-up when I film. Most of the time I really don't wear that much except for when go out but for filming I feel like it has to be perfect. The filter used for the show makes everyone look great but it's very peachy. I definitely wear more blush and lipstick than usual too.'

On The Perfume She's Been Wearing For Years

'The perfume that I've been wearing for around six or seven years now is Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum. It's such a classic scent and I love it. The smell stays for ages too. It lingers on your skin and your clothes for days. It's just wonderful.'

'I've tried everything. I've been blonde, I was almost a redhead at one point - that didn't suit me at all! - I've had hair as short as James, I've had a bob, I've had long hair, I've had layers. When I was younger I constantly wanted to change my look and try new things. When I was 18 I even tried to cut it myself. I cut it so badly that my parents took me to a hairdresser the next day and the guy there said I had no option but to go short! Now that I'm 29 my style is much more classic. This winter I cut my hair much shorter and now I'm trying to grow it out again. I might try some subtle highlights too for a sun-kissed look.' And Maeva's go-to hairdresser in London? 'I go to this amazing guy called Massimo at Barnets Hair. He's wonderful and I really trust him. My hair is everything to me so I'm really careful about where I go when I get a cut or colour. I'd recommend Massimo to anyone, he's amazing.'

On The Best Piece Of Beauty Advice She's Ever Been Given

'Don't be lazy,' Maeva says decisively. 'Don't be lazy when it comes to your health, your body-care, your skincare, your work, everything.' Who gave Maeva this piece of advice? 'I did!' laughs Maeva. You can't say fairer than that.

Interview conducted in May 2021.

