‘This Will Make The Boys Fall’: Meet The £24 Make-Up Buy That Has Love Island’s Jess And Catherine In A Spin

As we all know, Love Island is not only a show filled with drama, romance and picturesque locations, it's also a hotbed for beauty inspiration, it kicked off our love for Sol De Janeiro's Body Spray, £19](https://graziadaily.co.uk/beauty-hair/makeup/mascara-love-island-claudia/)and [metallic nails (we're looking at you Tasha Ghouri for a start).

With TikTok and Twitter abuzz, you don't even need to be a Love Island devotee to get the latest beauty recommendations from the villa. Case in point? An exclusive video from Boots that show's Catherine and Jess taking on a 'No Mirror Makeup Challenge' in the beach hut.

Their favourite product pick? The Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter, £24. This killer highlighter has been making waves since it's launch in 2018 , with its impressive high-shine finish, which had Catherine and Jess at hello.

'This is like liquid gold', says Catherine and Jess replies, 'this is like the perfection of the face'. Catherine says, 'this is what is going to make boys fall'.

After they are finished blending out the 'liquid gold', Catherine and Jess are left with a supercharged glow and despite the challenge not exactly going to plan they both agree, 'I think the liquid gold saved our makeup'.

Watch: Catherine And Jess's No Mirror Makeup Challenge