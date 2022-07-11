Love Islanders Are Using A £5 Setting Spray To Heat-Proof Their Make-Up This Year

With most of Europe now in the midst of a heat wave, temperatures are soaring even higher in the Love Island villa. Blisteringly hot days, as we know, aren't generally conducive to make-up looks that last, so how do this year's Love Islanders do it?

Paige Thorne, Tasha Ghouri, Indiyah Polack, Gemma Owen and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have been proving their beauty prowess from day one. Sure, they're all more than willing to embrace the odd make-up free day, but that doesn't mean they're afraid to mix cosmetics and sweltering temperatures when they feel like it.

Their secret weapon? A budget-friendly setting spray that the powers that be lined up neatly on the shelves of the dressing room in this year's villa. Meet the 17 Matte Prep Setting Spray, £5. Made with nourishing, hot-weather-friendly ingredients like soothing aloe vera leaf juice and glycerin, an ingredient that pulls moisture to your skin and keeps it there, this mattifying setting spray eases heat-sensitivity and boosts hydration as it holds your make-up in place and keeps shine at bay. You've got to love a multi-tasker.

Boots is one of Love Island's key sponsors this year, so it's no wonder this box-ticking face spray made its way inside the villa. That said, the UK's beloved retailer went to town when it came to providing products for the contestants, so it says something if the discerning likes of Mollie Salmon - a make-up artist from Southampton - chose to make a play for this specific buy.

