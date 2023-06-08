Love Island’s Ruchee Uses This Viral £5.50 Gel To Fake Brow Lamination

The latest tea coming out of the villa? Ruchee Gurung's questionable relationship timeline after claiming she's been single just a short four months. It's set Twitter alight with debates over whether the 24-year-old beautician was in a relationship when she applied for the show. But one thing that we are certain about is the strength of Ruchee's brow game. And it turns out there's a single product responsible for creating her defining look.

Despite the show's best efforts to mask the product in Ruchee's hand during pivotal dressing room scenes (another case of the taped up beauty product) our well-trained eyes didn't let this brow tool slip under the radar. Reaching for got2b's Glued 4 Brows & Edges 2in1 Gel, £5.50, Ruchee was spotted brushing the wax-loaded spoolie into her brows using back and forth motions. It's a trick which ensures the product is fully saturated into hairs, making them malleable and easy to mould into your desired shape – we'd expect nothing less from a beauty pro.

Ruchee's (L) finished look, Credit: ITV plc

If you're a beauty aficionado you'll have picked up on the product's distinct yellow packaging, too - it's been making the rounds on TikTok for some time. Having received 10.5M views on the app (and counting) it comes highly rated by TikTok's beauty community thanks to its super hold and long-lasting credentials. And then there's the brow lamination finish, which is arguably its most alluring quality.

While it may be tricky to get the hang of at first, it's helpful to know that this product is a labour of love. Brush the glue formula through your brows, then wait a few minutes before using your fingers to press the gel down and shape brows into your prefect position. For a seamless look, go over your brows with the flat end of an eyeshadow brush in an upwards gliding motion. This will help to even hairs, set them in place and fake a real brow lamination. At £5.50 a pop, this Love Island hidden beauty gem is a no brainer.

Shop: Love Island's Budget Brow Lamination Gel