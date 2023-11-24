I Suffer From Dry Lips Every Winter But This Product Saved Me – Now It’s In The Black Friday Sales

Just when we thought that Black Friday couldn't get any better, the lip product of the season has finally been reduced in the Black Friday sales. The Korean beauty and skincare brand, LANEIGE, and its bestselling lip mask are the latest to enter the beauty arena. Providing a nourished pout and packed full of hydrating ingredients, the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask has everything needed to become a lip care hero.

The intensive overnight lip mask has been formulated with shea butter, murumuru butter and coconut oil, making it the perfect lip product to deliver a shot of hydration through the winter. Working to repair chapped lips, it's restoring ingredients leave the lips feeling buttery soft. It's everything we need - and then some - featuring an incredible range of scents that you can't seem to get enough of. And - it's not just us mere mortals. Celeb fans of the viral lip mask include Kate and Lila Moss, Kendall Jenner, among many, many others.

As part of the best Black Friday beauty deals, the bestselling overnight lip mask is now 25% off across brands from Beauty Bay, Sephora and more. Along with gift sets, making the most of the opportunity to shop LANEIGE offers for Christmas makes total sense.

Best Black Friday Deals On The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Black Friday is here and it's the perfect time to save on LANEIGE beauty products. The most exciting sales event of the year has started with almost every brand taking part. Looking to grab a bargain? We've spotted some of the best Black Friday deals on LANEIGE to shop right now, or keep scrolling to continue reading our buyer's guide.

Whether it's a timeless scent like vanilla or something more seasonal like caramel apple, the LANIEGE Lip Sleeping Mask has something for everyone. Wondering whether it's worth the hype? Carry on reading to hear our honest thoughts on the viral beauty sensation.

1. SHOP: LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask 25% off Beauty Bay Price: £ 14.25 (was £19) www.beautybay.com View offer Description Wake up to soft lips with the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask. This overnight lip mask acts like a ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Eight different variations

Enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants

Has its own applicator Cons Some scents are out of stock Price: £ 14.25 (was £19) www.beautybay.com View offer

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Review

Tried and tested by Samantha Price, Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Product Writer:

Is The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Worth It?

'Most definitely, especially now with it being on offer for Black Friday. I love the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask so much, that I've even bought it for a loved one for Christmas. There are so many flavours to select from, and the scents are just divine. I have the Berry Lip Mask, and applying it every night is a treat. The consistency is so buttery, and it makes your lips feel soft and nourished.'

Does The LANEIGE Lip Mask Work?

'In short, yes. Thousands of reviews, and the fact this lip product has gone viral on TikTok, will tell you that the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask is one that's worth paying attention to. A winter hero, it's definitely one for chapped or cracked lips in cold weather. It leaves your lips looking pillowy, plump and glossy. And, it's no wonder when it's been formulated with shea butter, coconut oil and murumuru butter that work to keep lips hydrated.'

How Often Should You Use The LANEIGE Lip Mask?

'While the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask has been designed as an intensive lip mask to be worn throughout the night, it can definitely be worn during the day, too. Whether you wear it on its own or under a lipstick for a natural-looking, subtle gloss finish, this lip mask is a versatile product that can be worn every day.'

Main image credit: LANEIGE