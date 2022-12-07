Kate Moss Had This £25 Concealer Delivered To Her At Glastonbury, It’s That Good

Kate Moss has a favourite concealer, one she loves so much that she had tubes of it delivered to her at Glastonbury earlier this year - the epitome of glamping.

The product in question is Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, £25. The new addition to Charlotte's much-lauded concealer range launched earlier this year to complement its sister buy, the wildly popular Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation. This creamy medium-coverage concealerserves up 30 shades and promises to stay put for 16 hours thanks to a clever formula enriched with hyaluronic acid (a hero hydrator), niacinamide, brightening vitamin C and vegan collagen - now that's a make-up buy with serious skincare benefits. It's this seamless blending of skin-first science and colour-correcting pigment that sets it apart from many other concealers available at the moment. You can even use it as a contour cream - Charlotte goes so far as to call it shapewear for your face.

Considering all that's gone into engineering the brand's latest launch, Kate's is understandable. But this isn't the model's first brush with Charlotte Tilbury. The pair have been friends from as far back as 1998. They have worked together countless times, on shoots and fashion shows alike. Many of Charlotte's first launches - remember the smoky eye collection? - were inspired by Kate. A friend and fan, Moss's love of the brand and friendship with its eponymous founder also saw her become an official face of Charlotte Tilbury this year.

Kate is often one of the first to try new Charlotte Tilbury launches, and according to Charlotte she was very quickly taken with this one. 'Kate loves it,' says Charlotte, speaking exclusively to Grazia, 'she told me she must have it, she even ordered tubes of it to be delivered to her at Glastonbury this year!'

Grazia's beauty director Annie Vischer can vouch for the concealer too. 'I started wearing it a few weeks ago and I'm hooked,' she says, 'it's so creamy that there's zero drag when you blend it with your finger or a soft brush, which makes it perfect for applying to my delicate under-eye skin. It stays put all day without creasing too.' Renowned make-up artist Sophie Tilbury told Grazia 'it's sob lendable that a little goes a long way, I often use it in place of foundation.'

