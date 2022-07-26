Where would we be without concealer? It can hide all manner of sins - from a late night of cocktail-fuelled fun to a bad night’s sleep and an unwelcome break-out. For the majority of us, concealer is that one ‘desert island’ beauty product that we cannot forgo. And while foundation does a good job at providing an all-over even base, it’s concealer that really goes above and beyond to perfect and smooth over any imperfections.
Sir John, Beyoncé’s make-up artist, recommends investing in two concealers in two different shades. ‘You need one concealer to brighten (lighter shade) and one for spot concealing (true to skin shade) – and don’t slather it on, just dot apply it. If you use too much product it will crease.’
When it comes to application, Sir John loves to use a brush, ‘I use Mac’s 224 blending brush to buff the concealer in as a stiff, dense brush won't give you that soft, seamless blend.’ Top tip? ‘Hold your brush as far away from the tip as possible to give you more control and make application easier.’ Finish by patting the concealer in with your ring finger, ‘this is the weakest finger so doesn’t pick up as much product,’ he says.
Whether you want to cover up under-eye circles, conceal over blemishes or add a little more coverage, these are the very best concealers tried and tested by Team Grazia.
1. Huda Beauty Overachiever Concealer
'When you want the big guns – little compares to this guy. Heavy duty stuff, it covers EVERYTHING without miraculously looking caked on. I use the tiniest amount on my cheeks to cover redness and it works a charm' - Joely Walker, Beauty Director
2. NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer
'I have so much love for this it's verging on ridiculous. In fact, if I could only use 5 make-up products forever more this would be one of them. Ample coverage, melts seamlessly into skin, stays PUT – it ticks all boxes. Use with your fingers, a sponge, or – my personal favourite – a synthetic Real Techniques brush and buff into skin' - Joely Walker, Beauty Director
3. Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector
'Ok, so it's not technically a concealer, but by god this stuff is good! Dab and blend the pink, almost tacky cream under eyes and dark circles will look 10 times better in seconds. Heroic' - Joely Walker, Beauty Director
4. Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer
'If anyone had told me a few months back that my favourite concealer would be a Harrods exclusive I'd have scoffed. Before using this I'd been happy with any hum drum product, as long as the shade match was right but this one, new to the UK this year is a serious game changer. It's blend-able enough to use under my eye without dragging my skin, pigmented enough to cover the darkest of circles, and slip-proof enough to keep blemishes covered all day long. I was lucky enough to be gifted my first stick of this, but post Christmas crunch I'll be hard pushed not to splurge.' - Annie Vischer, Beauty Editor
5. Marc Jacobs Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick
This creamy, dreamy concealer stick delivers natural, believable coverage and will be your beauty BFF. It covers under-eye circles, blurs blemishes and adds a little more coverage where needed – and does so incredibly well. Packed with snow mushroom (aka nature's hyaluronic acid) the formula also won't crease.
6. e.l.f. 16hr Camo Concealer
E.L.F is a bit of an unsung hero in the UK, but this concealer is a gateway into their full range. It's heavy duty, heavy coverage so a little goes a long way, but the great shade range manages to blend really well without being cakey
7. MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Liquid Concealer
If you're a fan of MAC's Studio Fix foundation, then you'll love the concealer. Like it says on the tube, it's 24-hour wear - staying put for hours and hours and gives full coverage without looking caked on.
8. Armani Beauty Power Fabric Concealer
'For those good skin days where you want a little pick-me-up, skip foundation and go straight to this super-thin, liquid concealer. Impressively long-lasting considering the light consistency, swipe on and blend in with fingertips for a healthy, glow-y complexion' – Emma Stoddart, Beauty Writer
9. UOMA Beauty Stay Woke Luminous Brightening Concealer
Find your true concealer match in UOMA Beauty's Stay Woke offering. With 17 shades to choose from, ranging from very fair to very deep, there's the perfect pick for everyone.
10. ZOEVA Authentik Skin Perfector Concealer
Blended with rosehip oil, this creamy concealer blurs imperfections whilst hydrating skin for a naturally radiant finish.
11. YSL Beauty Touche Éclat
A classic for a reason, this illuminating pen goes above and beyond particularly when it comes to dark circles. It's lightweight and blendable meaning you won't stress that delicate under-eye skin when you apply it.
12. Too Faced Peach Perfect Instant Coverage Concealer
This medium-to-full coverage concealer makes light work of dark circles. Sweat-proof, water-proof and long wearing - you can rely on it come rain or shine.
13. L'Oréal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer
A thick, hard-working concealer that can cover up redness, blemishes and even out skin tone. Work it in with a brush until it looks seamless.