Where would we be without concealer? It can hide all manner of sins - from a late night of cocktail-fuelled fun to a bad night’s sleep and an unwelcome break-out. For the majority of us, concealer is that one ‘desert island’ beauty product that we cannot forgo. And while foundation does a good job at providing an all-over even base, it’s concealer that really goes above and beyond to perfect and smooth over any imperfections.

Sir John, Beyoncé’s make-up artist, recommends investing in two concealers in two different shades. ‘You need one concealer to brighten (lighter shade) and one for spot concealing (true to skin shade) – and don’t slather it on, just dot apply it. If you use too much product it will crease.’

When it comes to application, Sir John loves to use a brush, ‘I use Mac’s 224 blending brush to buff the concealer in as a stiff, dense brush won't give you that soft, seamless blend.’ Top tip? ‘Hold your brush as far away from the tip as possible to give you more control and make application easier.’ Finish by patting the concealer in with your ring finger, ‘this is the weakest finger so doesn’t pick up as much product,’ he says.

Whether you want to cover up under-eye circles, conceal over blemishes or add a little more coverage, these are the very best concealers tried and tested by Team Grazia.