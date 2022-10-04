  1. Home
LBDs And Plenty Of Sparkle: Get A First Look At Chanel’s Catwalk Show

All you need to know, straight from Paris Fashion Week.

Chanel ss23 Irina Shayk
by Jane Mcfarland |
Posted

The Set

Against a 360° cinema screen showing footage from 1961’s Last Year in Marienbad by Alain Resnais (a film for which Coco Chanel designed the on-screen wardrobe for its star, Delphine Seyri), the brand’s Spring Summer 2023 collection was a celebration of 'allure'.  The look? Pure, feminine glamour – from pearls and polka dots to bows and feathers.

The Front Row

Long-time Chanel ambassador Diane Kruger sat front row in logo-embossed boxer shorts and a checkerboard black and white tank top, alongside Halsey, Jenna Coleman, Camille Morrone and Naomi Campbell. Kristen Stewart star of Chanel’s new campaign, who also appeared in the film footage, debuted a brand new shaggy mullet hair do, complimented perfectly with rose tinted rock 'n' roll shades.

Chanel Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

The A-List Accessories

The message next spring? It’s time to sparkle. From rhinestone-embellished slingback pumps to pearl waist belts, every finishing touch came with lashings of shine. It was the perfect accompaniment to the show’s finale of black chiffon dresses (Coco Chanel, herself, the originator of the LBD); from floor-grazing gauzy gowns to a marabou-trimmed halter neck mini dress. Feathery trims appeared on tweed suits and dresses. There was a plethora of polka dots. Roll on awards season.

©Getty

Chanel-ify Your Spring Hair

The ‘do of the season? Single-parted, slicked-back and secured with a Chanel-emblazoned barrette. Worn at the nape of the neck, there wasn’t a flyaway strand in sight with these grown-up low ponytails. Chic.

Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
©Getty
Gallery

<br>SEE: All The Celebrity Sightings At Paris Fashion Week

Jaden Smith, Louis Vuitton SS23
1 of 36
CREDIT: Getty

Cynthia Erivo, Louis Vuitton SS23
2 of 36
CREDIT: Getty

Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson, Louis Vuitton SS23
3 of 36

Gemma Chan, Louis Vuitton SS23
4 of 36

Jennifer Connelly, Louis Vuitton SS23
5 of 36

Kristen Stewart, Chanel SS23
6 of 36

Diane Kruger, Chanel SS23
7 of 36

Soo Joo Park, Chanel SS23
8 of 36

Erykah Badu, Valentino SS23
9 of 36

Zendaya, Valentino SS23
10 of 36

Florence Pugh, Valentino SS23
11 of 36

Halle Bailey, Off-White SS23
12 of 36

Erykah Badu, Off-White SS23
13 of 36

Kylie Jenner, Loewe SS23
14 of 36

Emrata, Loewe SS23
15 of 36

Honey Dijon, Loewe SS23
16 of 36

Maude Apatow, Loewe SS23
17 of 36

Kylie Jenner, Balmain SS23
18 of 36

Mia Regan, Balmain SS23
19 of 36

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Balmain SS23
20 of 36

Kylie Jenner, Acne Studios SS23
21 of 36

Little Simz, Acne Studios SS23
22 of 36

Emma Mackey, Acne Studios SS23
23 of 36

Celeste, Acne Studios SS23
24 of 36

Tina Kunakey, Courrèges SS23
25 of 36

Adwoa Aboah, Courrèges SS23
26 of 36

Zoë Kravitz, Saint Laurent SS23
27 of 36

Laura Harrier, Saint Laurent SS23
28 of 36

Kate Moss, Saint Laurent SS23
29 of 36

Rosamund Pike, Dior SS23
30 of 36

Elle Macpherson, Dior SS23
31 of 36

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dior SS23
32 of 36

Katherine Langford, Dior SS23
33 of 36

Michael Ward, Dior SS23
34 of 36

Alexandra Daddario, Dior SS23
35 of 36

Shailene Woodley, Dior SS23
36 of 36

