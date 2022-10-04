LBDs And Plenty Of Sparkle: Get A First Look At Chanel’s Catwalk Show

The Set

Against a 360° cinema screen showing footage from 1961’s Last Year in Marienbad by Alain Resnais (a film for which Coco Chanel designed the on-screen wardrobe for its star, Delphine Seyri), the brand’s Spring Summer 2023 collection was a celebration of 'allure'. The look? Pure, feminine glamour – from pearls and polka dots to bows and feathers.

The Front Row

Long-time Chanel ambassador Diane Kruger sat front row in logo-embossed boxer shorts and a checkerboard black and white tank top, alongside Halsey, Jenna Coleman, Camille Morrone and Naomi Campbell. Kristen Stewart star of Chanel’s new campaign, who also appeared in the film footage, debuted a brand new shaggy mullet hair do, complimented perfectly with rose tinted rock 'n' roll shades.

The A-List Accessories

The message next spring? It’s time to sparkle. From rhinestone-embellished slingback pumps to pearl waist belts, every finishing touch came with lashings of shine. It was the perfect accompaniment to the show’s finale of black chiffon dresses (Coco Chanel, herself, the originator of the LBD); from floor-grazing gauzy gowns to a marabou-trimmed halter neck mini dress. Feathery trims appeared on tweed suits and dresses. There was a plethora of polka dots. Roll on awards season.

©Getty

Chanel-ify Your Spring Hair

The ‘do of the season? Single-parted, slicked-back and secured with a Chanel-emblazoned barrette. Worn at the nape of the neck, there wasn’t a flyaway strand in sight with these grown-up low ponytails. Chic.

©Getty