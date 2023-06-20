‘You Made My Pores Disappear!’: How Charlotte Tilbury Left Jennifer Lopez Speechless With This One Product

Jennifer Lopez is an established beauty icon, few would argue that. From her honey bronde highlights to her glowing, moisturised complexion, the star routinely serves up beauty inspiration, whether she's posting on social media or performing on stage. And JLo is into beauty too. She has her own skincare line of course, she regularly lauds go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton and the looks he creates on Instagram, and then there's the make-up.

JLo has a number of favourite make-up artists. She has Mary Phillips on speed dial when she's stateside, and of course the one and only Charlotte Tilbury, who recently revealed one of the singer's favourite products. Speaking exclusively to Grazia, Charlotte recalled the first time she used this cult classic on JLo, who was left virtually speechless by its effects.

Revealed: Jennifer Lopez’s Favourite Face Powder

Enter the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, £38. The silky, complexion blurring powder that has long been revered by beauty editors and A-listers alike. When Charlotte first swept the powder across JLo's skin, the singer exclaimed, 'Oh my God, you’ve made my pores disappear with a powder!'.

And according to Charlotte, JLo is just one of many celebrities who adore the Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder and routinely stow it away in their clutch bags ahead of a red carpet event..

'Every star loves the Airbrush line,’ said Charlotte. ‘Why? The way we have formulated the Airbrush range means that it feels lighter than air and it doesn't budge - it's sweat-proof, water resistant, it smooths, and it blurs - a must when you're working with HDTV, bright lights and shooting in hot countries. I've been on shoots in Ibiza and people say "Charlotte how come you're not sweating?" and I tell them I have my Airbrush powder on'.

If it’s good enough for JLo, it’s good enough for us.

Main image: Instagram @jlo

Shop: The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

1. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder Buy now Description A favourite among the Grazia beauty team, the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish powder ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now