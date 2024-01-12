Julia Fox’s Favourite Beauty Product Has Taken Over The Internet – Here’s Why

If you've been anywhere near social media recently, you may have caught a glimpse of ISAMAYA BEAUTY's Liplacq Lip Serum. After a huge campaign saw the trending lip gloss infiltrate our social media feeds, it wasn't long before Liplacq Lip Serum reached viral status. Metal, the brand's popular silver shimmer shade, is now completely sold out online. However, there's another shade that's stolen our hearts.

Black Veil, the sheer black lip gloss, instantly became a new favourite. The shade has a subtle shimmer finish and slight cherry pigment that makes for an effortless, elevated look. Not only does it give lips a dark tint and glass-like shine, its ingredients work to plump lips from within. Containing three different weights of hyaluronic acid, caffeine and natural ingredients, the plumping gloss stimulates natural circulation for the perfect pout.

Apart from many beauty influencers who have taken to TikTok to share their love for the gloss, Julia Fox is also a self-confessed mega-fan of the product. Taking to the platform, Fox says 'This is my favourite product, but I'm not going to gate-keep it' before applying the gloss for fans to see.

Speaking on the vegan-friendly range, the face and founder of the brand, Isamaya Ffrench, describes the need to create a product that would offer 'a glossy, volumising effect for the lips while still being edgy.' Centred around a hardcore, industrial theme, the make-up artist has become known as one of the most progressive pros in the industry and isn't afraid of pushing boundaries.

After finding success as a make-up artist, Ffrench launched ISAMAYA BEAUTY in 2022. From painting the world's most famous faces - including Rihanna, Madonna, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner - to maintaining consultancy roles at Tom Ford, YSL and Christian Louboutin, this brand is certainly one to bookmark.

If you want to try the standout shade yourself, shop below. And keep reading for our honest review.

ISAMAYA BEAUTY Liplacq Lip Serum Review

Tried and tested by Samantha Price, Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Product Writer:

Is ISAMAYA BEAUTY'S Liplacq Serum worth it?

'Black Veil is without a doubt, one of the best lip glosses I've ever tried. It's reminiscent of Clinique's Black Honey with its black sheer finish, but while Black Honey has everyday appeal, ISAMAYA's Liplacq Lip Serum is one to wear if you're looking to make an impact.

'At £32, it's certainly an investment, but one that I'm so glad I made. Quite frankly, it just looks expensive - from the packaging to the finish - and I find it instantly elevates any make-up look. It has a warming effect due to its botanical ingredients like ginger that work to plump the lips. As for the scent? Divine. I'm never looking back.'

Is ISAMAYA BEAUTY's Liplacq Serum Black Veil warm or cool?

'The shade Black Veil has a cool undertone, but its subtle sheer pigment may be flattering on most. Whether you wear it on its own or layer it over your favourite shade of lipstick for a deeper, darker and edgier tone, Black Veil is a stunning cool shade that contains purple pigments. In other words, the perfect lipstick for any winter look.'