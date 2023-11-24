Clinique’s Black Honey Is The Perfect Winter Lip Shade – And There’s 35% Off For Black Friday

It's no secret that Clinique's Black Honey is the shade of the season. In fact, it's the shade of every season, with interest peaking around autumn and winter each year. After achieving cult status, the bestselling lipstick has a revival every so often, meaning it wasn't long before the lip product caught on with TikTok. The viral shade may have sold out time and time again, but demand for Black Honey is still going strong - and you'll be pleased to know it's in the Black Friday sales for up to 35% off.

With a glossy finish and a subtle pigment that adapts to any skin tone, Black Honey is the ultimate clean girl shade. Essentially, it gives off a 'your lips but better' appearance. Anything to achieve the effortless off-duty look is always appreciated, so that's why when we saw Black Honey had made its way into the Black Friday beauty sale, we just knew we had to rave about it.

Black Friday is here and it's the perfect time to save on Clinique Black Honey. The most exciting sales event of the year has started with almost every brand taking part. Looking to grab a bargain? We've spotted some of the best Black Friday deals on Clinique Black Honey to shop right now.

If you're left wondering whether the shade lives up to its reputation, read on for our honest review. In the meantime, here's where you can shop Black Honey for less in the Black Friday sales. Treat yourself to the timeless 'almost' lipstick that makes the perfect winter shade.

Clinique Black Honey Review

Tried and tested by Samantha Price, Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Product Writer:

Is Clinique Black Honey worth it?

'With Black Honey being on offer right now, I would definitely say so. If you've always wanted to give the bestselling lip shade a try, now is your chance. Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey truly has become an everyday staple in my makeup bag. Subtle enough to be worn throughout the day, but pigmented enough to transition to the night, it's perfect for this time of year especially. It has a balm-like texture that nourishes the lips as you wear it, keeping chapped winter lips at bay.'

Is Clinique Black Honey warm or cool?

'Black Honey does have a slightly warmer undertone, but you may be surprised that it looks incredible on cooler undertones too. The pigment is subtle enough so that it flatters everyone who wears it. Essentially, the adaptable shade is the chameleon lip colour that you need in your make-up kit.'

When was Clinique Black Honey released?

Clinique first launched its shade Black Honey in 1971, in the form of a gloss pot. Black Honey appeared in a vampy dark shade with the consistency of honey, hence its name. However, when applied, it turned into a translucent sheer veil that worked with all skin tones.

Black Honey had a makeover in 1989 and was launched as a tube of 'almost' lipstick. Easier to apply and throw in your bag than ever, Clinique saw the opportunity to make its lipstick more convenient. And it's seen popularity ever since. Each decade Black Honey has its' moment, making it a cult classic through the generations.