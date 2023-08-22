Meet The New ‘It’ Skin Tint Everyone From Hailey Bieber To Pros In The Know Are Talking About

There's a new base launch on the block and it's already earned the approval of A-list celebrities and make-up aficionados alike. Faced with the heat of summer, many of us switch up our daily beauty arsenal. Thick moisturisers often make way for lightweight gel formulas, new-gen watery SPFs come into play and waterproof mascaras prove their mettle. And then there's the foundation factor. Whereas many cleave to full coverage formulas in the colder months, this summer has seen a barely there revival - a new wave of glow-giving products that offer up a second skin finish. Hourglass' Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, £49, the new 'it' base taking over the kit bags of make-up artists the world over, and the TikTok feeds of influencers and celebrities alike.

We first spotted the Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint mid-way through Hailey Bieber's TikTok take on the latte make-up trend, and then again when Sofia Richie took to TikTok to walk us through her 'natural, light summer make-up' routine. Sofia said, 'I don't want anything over the summer in this California heat that is going to be too heavy, I just want something that's a two-for-one – a little tint and a little hydration. Honestly, I just feel like I have a really nice dewy glow.'

And they're not the only ones falling head over heels for the latest addition to Hourglass' iconic Veil collection. In fact #hourglassskintint has amassed 2.6M views and counting on TikTok, each video touting its myriad complexion and skin enhancing benefits.

If you needed any more proof of its burgeoning cult status, look no further than the latest episode of the Grazia Beauty Life Lessons Podcast, which guest stars Bryony Deery - founder of Pilates by Bryony – who explains that she has only just discovered this game-changing buy, 'it goes on so natural and it's super hydrating,' she says, 'you could wear this on the beach and no one would think you have anything on.' Like-wise, make-up artist and beauty expert Samantha Chapman, who also starred on the Podcast a few short weeks ago and gave a shout out to this, her new kit staple, while hosting an exclusive Grazia Beauty Club Event, can vouch for the new launch too.

So why is it such a viral sensation? While it's certainly not the cheapest tinted moisturiser on the market, you sure do get some bang for your buck. Hourglass is famed for its high-performing, kind-to-skin formulas and this one is a prime example. Made of 94% naturally-derived ingredients including moisture magnet hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalene and medowfoam seed oil, it melts onto skin. Less is more - this stuff blends easily when applied with either a densely bristled brush or your fingers - and delivers a radiant second skin finish.

Main image: TikTok @sofiarichiegrainge, @haileybieber, and @_aaliaaaa

Shop: Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie's new go-to