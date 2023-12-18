Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her Secret Weapon That Keeps Make-Up In Place All Night Long

One thing Hailey Bieber is known for? Other than sending food and beverage-themed make-up trends into a spin, she is a pro at shedding light on some seriously good beauty buys. Thanks to TikTok, by now we know she is partial to a host of industry-rated cult classics like Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Hourglass' viral Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, as well as Kosas's creamy skin-first concealers and Make Up For Ever's latte-coloured Artist Color Pencils. But just in time for party season, Bieber has turned our attention to a product that is all too often overlooked in our beauty routines: setting spray.

In a recent Get Ready With Me video posted to YouTube, Bieber is seen doing her make-up ahead of filming the Christmas edition of her Who's In My Bathroom series with real life BFF Lori Harvey. In it, she certainly captures the holiday spirit, not through the Christmas headbands caught in the frame or the twinkly music in the background, but through Bieber's party season glam which is created with the help of make-up artist Leah Darcy.

Once her skin is prepped with her own go-to products – the Rhode Glazing Milk, £29, Peptide Glazing Fluid, £29, and Barrier Restore Cream, £29 – Bieber reaches for Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray, £35, under the guidance of Leah and mists it generously over her skin before applying her make-up. Holding the bottle to camera, she says, 'Here is Leah's hack, I'm going to use this Hydro Grip set refresh spray from Milk and see I thought you only use this at the end but she's saying she likes this hack where you also do it before... I know this helps with the dewiness on the skin so that's really nice.'

My honest review of the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray

For the know-it-alls of the make-up world, using a setting spray before any make-up application is common practice and a generous misting of Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray will quickly reveal why. In the same video, Darcy says, 'the ingredients in this really helps your make-up to stick,' and she's not lying. This next-gen mist features a dual phased formula, a 'grip phase' and a 'glow phase', which are clearly seen in the green and blue multi-layered solution, and when shaken together they help to lock make-up in place while allowing a natural glass-skin like glow to shine through.

The skincare-infused formula is packed with blue agave extract to set make-up, moisture-giving hyaluronic acid, balancing niacinamide and calming aloe as well as cannabis seed extract. It's certainly refreshing and I've found it's best used as Leah suggests – both pre and post-make-up to really prep your skin and give you the most out of your glam. Notably, the featherweight formaula is soothing and leaves skin feeling light and breathable, while the spray's nozzle imparts a perfectly fine veil of even coverage that won't disrupt or damage all your hard efforts. My favourite part? I've found my make-up really does stay in place all day with a sustained, covetable glow that isn't greasy and doesn't require too much touch-up.