The Highlighter That Connects Jennifer Aniston And Hailey Bieber Is A New Cult Classic

There are countless things we're already missing about summer as autumn takes hold - golden hour walks in the evening, Sunday BBQs and iced coffee orders on repeat. Then there's that summer glow, the dewy sheen that speaks to balmy temperatures, the sun-kissed flush across our cheeks. It should come as no surprise, though, that thanks to the plethora of make-up solutions on offer, mimicking the look at home all-year-round is a solid option out of season.

If you're taking your beauty cues from Hailey Bieber - she serves up beauty tips on tap via 'get ready with me' videos on TikTok - it's likely you've already Googled the cream highlighter stick from Westman Atelier that the star used to achieve that same summer glow during a recent post. Hailey used the brand's Lit Up Highlight Stick in Brûlée, £43.16, as the base of her bronzed-up look, sweeping it across her eyelids, nose and cheekbones with a big, fluffy make-up brush.

Westman Atelier is the brainchild of renowned make-up artist Gucci Westman, the pro that Jennifer Aniston invariably defers to for her expertise. Unsurprisingly Jen's also a huge fan of her favourite make-up artist's product line, and we're sure Hailey's new-found Westman Atelier hero is no exception.

Watch: Hailey Bieber Uses Westman Atelier's Lit Up Highlight Stick To Recreate A Summer Glow

A multitasking, cream highlighter, the product is lauded for its versatility and natural finish. Made with an Ayurvedic oil blend and grape extract, the formula also helps skin to retain moisture. A-list-approved make-up with skincare benefits? Sold.

So what's the best way to use it? Straight from the bullet is best. Use the warmth of your fingers to blend and dab the product over areas of the face that would naturally catch the light: cheeks, the bridge of your nose, your cupid’s bow, lips and eyelids. Then, make like Hailey and use a medium-sized fluffy brush to diffuse the product over the aforementioned areas.

