The Heat Is On: 6 Make-Up Looks That Will Take You From Sun Lounger To Sundowners

by Laura Capon |

Photographs: Ellyse Anderson, Make-Up: Adam De Cruz using Tom Ford Beauty, Location: The Bodrum EDITION

Summer doesn't have to mean embracing barely-there make-up. There's this commonly-held misconception that as soon as UK temperatures rise above 20 degrees celsius, or you're hit by that wall of heat as you step off the plane on your first hot-weather holiday of the year, that you must swap smokey eyes for shadow-free lids, your statement lipstick for the ultimate nude, and your full coverage foundation for the sheerest of sheer tinted moisturisers. Not so.

Make-up artist to the stars Adam De Cruz believes that high-octane glamour is a year-round thing, and his six must-try looks of the summer make a solid case. Scroll on down and screenshot all the inspiration you need to go big this year. From glossed-up skin to maximalist wings, these make-up looks will take you from sun lounger to sundowners and beyond.

Amp It Up

Conventional make-up wisdom says eyes or lips, but this look proves otherwise. Marry punchy, purposeful lips with soft-focus lids, the key being to buff and blend with a fluffy brush, working up into your socket line. Minimal mascara helps to keep things fresh, too.

Fever Pitch

Mattifying powders? Blotting papers? Begone! Lean into the tropical climate, loading up gloss and highlighter on top of your, ahem, natural sheen. Packed with skincare benefits, try Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF50, £112. The clue is in the name.

Shimmer Show

Go from sun lounger to sundowners in minutes by swiping a metallic shadow from lash line to brow bone, using your fingers.

Maximalist Wings

Shun subtle flicks for something more graphic, drawing out towards your temples to elongate your eye. For ultimate precision, enlist the doubled-ended and pleasingly foolproof Tom Ford Eye Defining Pen in Deeper, £47. Should you smudge, touch up your lines with a cotton bud dipped in micellar water.

Dusk Till Dawn

For after-dark glam, load up on bronzer and amp up your eyes, tracing the water line with an inky kohl and diffusing with a lighter, velvety shadow to add depth and dimension. Pair with a slick of clear gloss on the lips for a fresh take.

Fire It Up

For a statement-making mouth, work with surgical precision – and a cotton bud – to line your lips, before scribbling in the middle to give anything you put on top some staying power. Try a sexy, sophisticated gloss that catches the light just so.

Get The Look: Statement Summer Make-Up To Shop Now

