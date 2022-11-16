Glossier’s New Christmas Gift Sets Are Finally Here And Available To Shop Now

There's a high level of hype around any new Glossier product drop, so imagine the fanfare that awaited these three new limited edition Glossier Christmas gift sets for 2022. Glossier's Holiday Collection caters both for cosy moments of self-care and nights in - the Glossier Cross Country Kit includes portable versions of Glossier's cleansing and hydrating heroes, like the cult classic Milky Jelly Cleanser.

Glossier's Touch-Up Kit brings a brand new lip shade - unique to the gift set - into play too, expect a festive, cherry-red version of Ultralip, and for the first time ever Glossier's best-selling You Eau de Parfum will be available inrollerball form.

Then there's The Eye Stars Kit, a duo that features the brand's creamy eyeshadow in a limited-edition shade, and it's show stopping best-selling mascara. The best part? It's all housed in a reusable and recyclable tin that can be up cycled long after you've used the products inside.

Whether you're buying for a skincare lover, a statement lip wearer, a Glossier newcomer, a fully-fledged Glossier obsessive or happily self-gifting - why not?! - there's bound to be a set here that ticks the box. Scroll down to shop the limited edition gift sets below.

Shop: Glossier's New Limited Edition Christmas Gift Sets