This Is The £8.99 Hair Tool That Zara McDermott Swears By

There’s no denying that Zara McDermott knows a thing or two about beauty. Whether it’s the bargain face oil she uses every day to attain her enviable glowing radiance, or the light, floral fragrance mist that makes her ‘feel clean,’ she’s always up for sharing a beauty related tip or two – much to the delight of her 1.7 million strong Instagram followers.

Just a scroll through Zara’s Instagram suggests that her relationship with beauty has evolved since her 2018 Love Island days. Gone are her feathery false lashes and dramatic contouring in favour of something more pared-down; a dewy complexion and a glossy lip are her go-to. Speaking to Grazia last year, Zara said, 'I’m all about the less-is-more approach now. Beauty to me is having the confidence to be vulnerable. There's so much to be said for being open and being unapologetically you. You are as beautiful as you believe yourself to be.'