This Is The £8.99 Hair Tool That Zara McDermott Swears By

Get ready to glow like the Love Island Star turned TV presenter

Zara Mcdermott beauty
There’s no denying that Zara McDermott knows a thing or two about beauty. Whether it’s the bargain face oil she uses every day to attain her enviable glowing radiance, or the light, floral fragrance mist that makes her ‘feel clean,’ she’s always up for sharing a beauty related tip or two – much to the delight of her 1.7 million strong Instagram followers.

Just a scroll through Zara’s Instagram suggests that her relationship with beauty has evolved since her 2018 Love Island days. Gone are her feathery false lashes and dramatic contouring in favour of something more pared-down; a dewy complexion and a glossy lip are her go-to. Speaking to Grazia last year, Zara said, 'I’m all about the less-is-more approach now. Beauty to me is having the confidence to be vulnerable. There's so much to be said for being open and being unapologetically you. You are as beautiful as you believe yourself to be.'

Watch Zara McDermott's Beauty Favourites

Luckily for us, Zara has taken to TikTok to share a haul of her current beauty, make-up and skincare favourites – all of which she credits for helping her achieve her signature natural look. From a luxury face cream coveted among beauty editors to an £8.99 hair tool, scroll on for the lowdown…

Shop; Zara's Favourite Beauty Buys

Zara's Top Beauty Picks - 2023

Zou.Rena Large Hair Claw Clips for Thick Hair
Suited to those with thicker strands, these neutral toned claw clips are ideal for whipping hair into a French Twist with minimal effort.

Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+
Leave behind any misconceptions about sunscreen sticks; this option from Shiseido is a game changer. Just a sweep protects against UVA andUVB rays while providing an emollient effect – particularly useful for those with drier skin types.

La Mer The Treatment Lotion
A certified cult classic, La Mer’s treatment lotion is blended with a cocktail of vitamins and minerals to deliver all- day hydration. We can also attest that it also sits beautifully under make-up.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Mist
The perfect scent to transport you to sunnier climates, it’s no wonder that this beautifully summery mist is among Zara’s favourites.  Pistachio and almond combine with jasmine petals and salted caramel for a vibrant and long-lasting spritz that lingers long after you’ve left the room.

Bare By Vogue Self Tan Foam in Dark
Founded by Vogue Williams, this tanning foam has amassed an array of devoted fans - Zara included. Not only is it luxuriously rich, but it’s enriched with peptides to help improve skin elasticity and bounce. Sunkissed radiance, bottled.

Image credit: Instagram @Zara_McDermott

