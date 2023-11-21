2023’s Most Viral Beauty Product Is Currently On Sale For 25% Less This Black Friday

Internet-breaking, TikTok-making and all-round groundbreaking, the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops made quite the impression on the beauty community this year. The liquid gold drops went viral on TikTok when thousands of beauty influencers (notably Alix Earle) revealed their sun-kissed glow after mixing a few drops of the D-Bronzi liquid into their moisturiser. And, apart from giving the skin literal glow-up, the drops are also packed with antioxidants and omega fatty acids, which protect your skin from environmental pollutants.

The only downside to these little drops of gold dust? Their £33 price-tag, which might make you think twice before replenishing every few months. But, with Black Friday sales in full swing, you're in luck. The Space NK Black Friday sale has graced us with up to 25% every viral beauty product you can think of, and the D-Bronzi Drunk Elephant Drops have made the cut, down to £24.75 from £33. It's a Christmas miracle.

So, you can now enjoy a Bali-esque glow in the dead of winter - and from the comfort of your home - for nearly £10 less. The drops can also be used on your chest, legs and arms if you're looking for a pre-Christmas party glow up, without having to properly fake tan.

Shop the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops on the Black Friday sale before they sell out.