‘I Get The Hype’: Dior Beauty’s Viral £32 Lip Glow Oil Really Is That Good

The upside to a product going viral on TikTok? You quickly discover a hidden gem you might not have laid eyes upon before. The downside? It sells out. Fast. Enter lengthy waitlists and fruitless hunts along the high street. One product that has been particularly popular recently is Dior Beauty's Lip Glow Oil.

As soon as Dior Beauty's Lip Glow Oil, £32 hit the big time on TikTok, it flew off the shelves. The good news? Now, it's finally back in stock. The oil-meets-lipgloss hybrid has become a key player in TikTok's 'clean girl' beauty obsession – think minimal make-up and gleaming skin. It comes in a whole host of shades, too, from clear to peach to berry.

Despite what the product name suggests, the formula is more of a rich gloss than an oil. One swipe softens lips and the all-out gleam gives the illusion of increased plumpness.

While some glosses lack colour pigment, Dior's has plenty. You'll find that each colour looks slightly different on different people, too. Thanks to some clever tech the brand call 'colour reviver technology', the oil reacts with the moisture level in your lips and serves up a custom shade.

Apply lip liner first or apply on top of bare lips for a softer finish.

