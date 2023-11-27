This Is The Only Setting Spray I’ve Tried That Actually Works – And It’s On Sale For Just £13

The beauty world is not short of products that promise to lock your make-up into place once you've gone through the hard work of applying it. There are pre-treatments that include hardworking, skin-perfecting primers, finely formulated setting powders and then there are setting sprays. While any make-up aficionado's routine usually encompasses all three, for me it's the latter I can't be without. My love of make-up setting sprays has seen me through an eclectic array of offerings, but there is one single product that reigns supreme in my routine: Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, which is still on sale this Cyber Monday.

I have a vivid memory of the product's first launch to market. It was the summer of 2020 and the UK had just come out (momentarily) from the depths of its first Coronavirus lockdown, social spaces like restaurants and hairdressers were opening up again and I marked the occasion by trying to get back into the flow of wearing make-up after the working from home-induced hiatus. Getting my hands on Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray was all the encouragement I needed, after all it was the iconic brand's first brush with this category of make-up. But I wasn't the only one to be excited by the launch. In fact, when it launched in July, the product sold out within 24 hours of its release - and now I know why.

The award-winning setting spray is featherweight and promises to lock make-up into place with an airbrush finish. A smoothing and soothing blend of aloe vera, Japanese green tea and aromatic resin make the spray a calming and hydrating treat for the skin while the uplifting scent of florals makes spritzing a sensory haven. The most notable thing though? Its high-performance quality. The hybrid formula makes it perfect for priming skin ahead of make-up while also locking things into place post-application.

If you've ever wanted to try the viral beauty buy – it's received 182.5M views on TikTok – today would be the day to act. This Cyber Monday, the setting spray is available for just £13.60, 20% off its original price. Heed our advice: grab yours before it's too late.

Sameeha using Charlotte Tilbury's <meta charset="utf-8">Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

My honest review of the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray