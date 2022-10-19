The Charlotte Tilbury Gifts Your Beauty-Obsessed Friends Will Love You For

If there's one thing that we value about our beauty-loving friends, it's that we always know what to get them for Christmas and birthdays. If they're not talking our ears off about yet another lip combo, then they're sending us TikToks about it, meaning we always know what they're after. Now, your task got even easier, because Charlotte Tilbury's Gifting universe is here, and it's filled to the brim with luxurious goodies.