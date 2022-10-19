The Charlotte Tilbury Gifts Your Beauty-Obsessed Friends Will Love You For

If there's one thing that we value about our beauty-loving friends, it's that we always know what to get them for Christmas and birthdays. If they're not talking our ears off about yet another lip combo, then they're sending us TikToks about it, meaning we always know what they're after. Now, your task got even easier, because Charlotte Tilbury's Gifting universe is here, and it's filled to the brim with luxurious goodies.
The Charlotte Tilbury Christmas campaign is the definition of glitz and glamour, starring Charlotte's muses, Kate Moss, Lily James, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy. The collection brings us products we know and love, such as the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, as well as new and exciting innovations including the Hypnotising Pop Shot eyeshadows and the Crystal Dimension Eyeliner.
You can shop from a selection of full-sized items, make-up and skincare sets, as well as limited edition products only available this holiday season. We've curated a list of our favourites from the Charlotte Tilbury gifting universe that your friends and family will absolutely love you for. Shop the best Charlotte Tilbury Gifts below.
SHOP: The Best Charlotte Tilbury Gifts
Charlotte's Magic Cream is definitely a frontrunner in the beauty hall of fame, making it the ultimate gift for this holiday season. The best-selling formula harnesses the power of hyaluronic acid, and vitamins C and E to plump and hydrate the skin. Lily James herself adores the cream, saying: "Charlotte's Magic Cream is the only moisturiser I can rely on for a hydrated, healthy-looking glow."
The festive season is made for glittery eyeshadow, and Charlotte's brand-new Pop Shots are highly pigmented, buttery and dazzling. Select two of your favourite shades (from a selection of seven) and you've got the perfect Christmas gift for just £50.
The brand-new Crystal-Dimension Eyeliner will take your eye makeup to a whole other (you guessed it) dimension. Inspired by the bestselling Pillow Talk shade, this eyeliner is pink and pearlescent gold with light-reflecting shimmer that'll make your eyes pop.
Want to know the secret behind supermodel's eyes? Charlotte has got you, with the limited edition Supermodel Eyes kit which includes the much-loved Brow Fix sculpting gel as well as a mini Pillow Talk mascara.
A lip kit completely centred around the one and only Pillow Talk lipstick is any make-up lover's dream come true. The kit contains a full-size hydrating lipstick, a mini lip liner, lip gloss and - of course - the OG Pillow Talk lipstick.
With over 240 rave reviews on the Charlotte Tilbury website, the golden goddess luxury palette speaks for itself.
Glow from within with Charlotte's one and only dreamy superstar glow kit, containing the internet-breaking Beauty Light Wands in shades Pinkgasm and Spotlight.
Dull and pale skin is a sad reality of winter - but not with the beautifying palette. Including two blushes, one pink and one peach, as well as two glowy highlighters, this palette will help bring life back into your face for that perfect festive glow.
If all they talk about is lipstick, look no further than this limited edition set containing Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling shades including Pillow Talk, Walk of No Shame and Supermodel.
The only way to finalise your look and ensure snatched make-up all night long is with none other than Charlotte's best-selling setting sprays. They'll love you for this one.