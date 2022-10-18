A-Listers Are Using A Genius Hack To Cheat 90s Brows, No Tweezing Required

With the bleached eyebrow look already trending hard amongst the A-list set, it was only a matter of time before the 90s micro brow made a comeback. Nicola Peltz Beckham made the first move, taking to her Instagram grid to showcase her statement new brow style - slim, sparse and spindly. 'No make-up, no brows, giving hard boiled egg,' Nicola wrote in her caption. For some, Nicola's thin brows are decidedly nostalgic - they evoke iconic Kate Moss covers, Drew Barrymore rom-coms and Gwen Stefani music videos. For others, they're shudder-inducing, a reminder of the deep regret that once followed an over-enthusiastic tweezing session, and the years and money spent therafter trying to regrow a Cara Delevingne-worthy pair.

It's unsurprising then, that this time around celebrities and their go-to beauty pros have devised a clever hack that delivers that classic 90s brow look while also leaving the door open to hit 'undo' and revert to a full, thick set at will. Ashley Graham revealed the genius technique on Instagram.

In an image carousel captioned 'that's a wrap', Ashley included a photograph of her brows mid-bleach. Interestingly, only the upper half of each eyebrow appears to be covered by bleaching solution, implying that the thin 90es-level brows Ashley is flaunting in her more recent Instagram shots is the result of strategic dying rather than plucking.

Zoom in on Nicola's pictures and you'll notice that a few very pale hairs are visible on the seemingly tweezed areas of her eyebrows too, a sign that her brow-specialist might have made like Ashley and used brow bleach to achieve the look.

There's method in this beauty illusion. While bleaching isn't exactly fuss-free, it does mean that anyone wanting to dabble with 90s brows, can do so without forsaking a full brow look semi-permanently. Most millennials out there will attest to the fact that full regrowth can take years. Done with the retro look? Simply dye the hairs dark again.

It's worth noting though, that if you're thinking of bleaching your brows, whether entirely or in the fashion of Ashley and Nicola, leave the job to a professional - either your brow specialist or hair stylist if they're very experienced with the process. Otherwise, try experimenting with make-up. Use a strong brow gel to comb the hairs back, flat against your skin. Cover them with a high coverage concealer and set with powder, before drawing on a thin set with a brow pencil that's one or two shades lighter than your natural brow colour. This technique won't be one hundred percent convincing up close, but if it's just a selfie you're after, you're golden.

