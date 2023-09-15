The First Ever Boots Premium Beauty Advent Calendar Just Launched – Shop It While You Still Can

With summer behind us, there are only two things yet to look forward to - Christmas and (more crucially) beauty advent calendars. From Harrods, to Liberty, this year's offerings may just be the best yet. But, if you're looking for a calendar that's slightly more affordable, yet still incredibly well-curated, allow us to introduce you to the very first Boots Premium Beauty Advent Calendar.
Let's be honest: the launch of the Boots calendar is a Christmas present in itself. Containing 24 luxury beauty products worth over £450, you can wake up each morning to a brand new premium beauty treat in the lead up to the big day. It has - wait for it - 14 full-size products, and ten minis, from brands such as Drunk Elephant, Fenty, Sol De Janeiro, Bobbi Brown and loads more. You'll find skincare, cosmetics, haircare and just about any product a beauty and skincare aficionado could dream of.
The Boots Beauty Advent Calendar is now available to shop on the Boots website, and is expected to sell out ASAP. Shop it while you still can.
SHOP: The Boots Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
What's inside the Boots Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?
The Boots Beauty Advent calendar includes 24 products, consisting of 14 full-size and 10 minis. Keep reading for the full list of products.
-
Arkive All Day Extra Conditioner 60ml
-
Sol De Janeiro Beija Flor Cream 25ml
-
Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting & Firming 15ml
-
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser 30ml
-
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Liquid Lipstick 4.2 - Sweet Talker - FULL SIZE
-
REN Clean Skincare Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream 15ml - FULL SIZE
-
The INKEY List™ Omega Water Cream 50ml - FULL SIZE
-
Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick 5g - Perky Peach - FULL SIZE
-
KVD Beauty Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Stick 3.5g - Hail Surge - FULL SIZE
-
REN Clean Skincare Evercalm™ Barrier Support Elixir - FULL SIZE
-
Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser: Olive Leaf, Plantago Extract - FULL SIZE
-
Grown Alchemist Polishing facial exfoliant 75ml - FULL SIZE
-
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 15ml
-
NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil 2.8g - Royal - FULL SIZE
-
Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm 12ml - Hint Hint - FULL SIZE
-
Wishful Yo Glow AHA & BHA Facial Enzyme Scrub 20ml
-
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 8ml - FULL SIZE
-
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick 1.6g - Golden Bronze - FULL SIZE
-
Patchology FlashMasque Hydrate Sheet Mask 30g - FULL SIZE
-
Rituals Ayurveda Mini Shower Foam 50ml
-
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum 7ml
-
BYOMA Clarifying Serum 30ml - FULL SIZE
How much is the Boots Beauty Calendar?
The Boots Beauty Advent Calendar is on sale for £99, but contains over £450 worth of products. That's what we call, a bargain.
Is the Boots Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?
Short answer - absolutely. Not only does the calendar include 14 full-sized products, it also consists of products from some of the most recognisable and loved brands in the game. Whether you're a fan on Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Drunk Elephant's skincare or Too Faced's iconic mascara, you'll find everything you want in the Boots Beauty Advent Calendar, and then some.