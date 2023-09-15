The First Ever Boots Premium Beauty Advent Calendar Just Launched – Shop It While You Still Can

With summer behind us, there are only two things yet to look forward to - Christmas and (more crucially) beauty advent calendars. From Harrods, to Liberty, this year's offerings may just be the best yet. But, if you're looking for a calendar that's slightly more affordable, yet still incredibly well-curated, allow us to introduce you to the very first Boots Premium Beauty Advent Calendar.

Let's be honest: the launch of the Boots calendar is a Christmas present in itself. Containing 24 luxury beauty products worth over £450, you can wake up each morning to a brand new premium beauty treat in the lead up to the big day. It has - wait for it - 14 full-size products, and ten minis, from brands such as Drunk Elephant, Fenty, Sol De Janeiro, Bobbi Brown and loads more. You'll find skincare, cosmetics, haircare and just about any product a beauty and skincare aficionado could dream of.

The Boots Beauty Advent Calendar is now available to shop on the Boots website, and is expected to sell out ASAP. Shop it while you still can.

SHOP: The Boots Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

What's inside the Boots Beauty Advent Calendar 2023?

The Boots Beauty Advent calendar includes 24 products, consisting of 14 full-size and 10 minis. Keep reading for the full list of products.

Arkive All Day Extra Conditioner 60ml

Sol De Janeiro Beija Flor Cream 25ml

Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting & Firming 15ml

Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser 30ml

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Liquid Lipstick 4.2 - Sweet Talker - FULL SIZE

REN Clean Skincare Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream 15ml - FULL SIZE

The INKEY List™ Omega Water Cream 50ml - FULL SIZE

Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick 5g - Perky Peach - FULL SIZE

KVD Beauty Dazzle Vegan Eyeshadow Stick 3.5g - Hail Surge - FULL SIZE

REN Clean Skincare Evercalm™ Barrier Support Elixir - FULL SIZE

Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser: Olive Leaf, Plantago Extract - FULL SIZE

Grown Alchemist Polishing facial exfoliant 75ml - FULL SIZE

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 15ml

NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil 2.8g - Royal - FULL SIZE

Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm 12ml - Hint Hint - FULL SIZE

Wishful Yo Glow AHA & BHA Facial Enzyme Scrub 20ml

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 8ml - FULL SIZE

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick 1.6g - Golden Bronze - FULL SIZE

Patchology FlashMasque Hydrate Sheet Mask 30g - FULL SIZE

Rituals Ayurveda Mini Shower Foam 50ml

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum 7ml

BYOMA Clarifying Serum 30ml - FULL SIZE

How much is the Boots Beauty Calendar?

The Boots Beauty Advent Calendar is on sale for £99, but contains over £450 worth of products. That's what we call, a bargain.

Is the Boots Beauty Advent Calendar worth it?