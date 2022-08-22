The £45 Glow-Giving Foundation Binky Felstead Wore On Her Wedding Day Is A Bridal Beauty Must-Have

Binky Felstead's celebrated her marriage to Max Fredrik Darnton on the North East side of Corfu this month and the wedding was picture perfect. The exclusive images featured in Hello! the following week and interest in all the details - from the dress, to the venue, the build-up and beyond - reached fever pitch.

The big day took place in Kalami, a small bay beloved by locals and tourists alike. Binky was joined by fellow Made In Chelsea alumni Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor, Rosie Fortescue and Ollie Locke.

Speaking exclusively to Grazia in the lead-up to her wedding, Binky discussed her bridal beauty prep and the make-up look she was after on the day. 'I don't tend to wear lots of make-up during the day, so I want to keep my wedding make-up quite natural-looking, glossy and bronzed,' she said, 'I think it's important that you still look like you on your big day, you shouldn't feel like you have to do anything drastic.' Read the full interview here.

Binky enlisted the expertise of London-based make-up pro Katie Daisy, focused on boosting radiance and adding definition to Binky's eyes and lips. Foundation choice was key. The bridal base had to be hardy enough to withstand the heat of Corfu without melting, glow-giving enough to give Binky's skin that coveted lit-from-within luminosity and lightweight enough to feel comfortable. Enter Dior Beauty's Forever Skin Glow Foundation, £45, available in 40 shades. It's formulated with skin-loving botanicals that are rich in antioxidants, and leaves you with a second skin finish. Sold? Shop Binky's star buy below:

