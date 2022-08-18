Shop The 15 Make-Up Buys Behind Binky Felstead’s Wedding Day Beauty Look

Binky Felstead caused a sensation when she dropped the first pictures of her Corfu wedding day on Instagram this month, after the exclusive shots finally hit newsstands in Hello!. The Made In Chelsea star celebrated her marriage to Max Fredrik Darnton on the North East side of the Ionian island, and was joined by fellow MIC alumni Rosie Fortescue, Ollie Locke, Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh. Along with a large number of friends, the group enjoyed taverna dinners, jetty-side drinks and boat parties across a number of days, a getaway that culminated in a beautiful wedding held at The White House, a beach-side restaurant in Kalami made famous by its previous owner Lawrence Durrell of Durrell family fame.
According to Hello!, Binky wore two wedding dresses. One for the ceremony, a corseted affair by Israeli designer Liz Martinez, styled by P.S Bridal, another a sparkling gown by the same designer that she wore for the evening. As for her beauty looks, Binky knew what she was after from the off. Speaking exclusively to Grazia in the weeks leading up to her wedding, Binky said, 'I don't tend to wear lots of make-up during the day, so I want to keep my wedding make-up quite natural-looking, glossy and bronzed,' adding, 'I think it's important that you still look like you on your big day, you shouldn't feel like you have to do anything drastic, you should just enhance what you've got.'. That Binky did, with the help of London-based make-up pro Katie Daisy, who applied a soft, smoky eye, a subtle wash of bronzer and a rose-toned nude lip to Binky on the day.
Watch: Binky Felstead Shows Off Her Bridal Make-Up Look
Want specifics? Katie revealed every single product she used on Binky for the big day on her Instagram, when she posted a Reel of the final look. Katie wrote 'the loveliest morning getting @binkyfelstead ready for her international wedding. I've had so many messages on the look I designed with Binky and what products were used, below is the product breakdown.' Katie used Dior Beauty buys almost exclusively, and applied them with a cruelty-free brush set. Shop everything involved in Binky's wedding make-up look below:
Main image credits: Instagram @katiedaisy
Shop: Binky Felstead's Bridal Make-Up Kit
Binky Felstead's Wedding Make-Up - Grazia 2022
This lightweight moisturiser is packed full of hyaluronic acid - a hero hydrator that can hold on to up to 1000 times its weight in water. It's the perfect skin prep hero for a hot weather wedding like Binky's. It likely kept her skin hydrated throughout the day, without feeling OTT in the heat.
It's important not to neglect your eye area, especially on your wedding day when you're wanting your make-up to sit perfectly and last for as long as possible. Dior's iconic eye contour serum works to smooth, firm and brighten your eye area over time, and lessen under-eye puffiness on the spot.
Binky's bridal base of choice? Dior's Forever Skin Glow Foundation in shade 3N. Available in over 40 shades, it's formulated with skincare savvy ingredients, botanicals like hibiscus - an effective radiance-booster - and iris, a powerful antioxidant. Talk about a base with benefits.
Binky wore this concealer in shade 1.5N. It's a go-to for pros, who use it to reduce the appearance of dark circles under the eyes, conceal unwanted blemishes and lessen the appearance of visible pores. It's a real all-rounder.
Emulate Binky's bridal glow by picking up the Dior Backstage palette she wore on the day. The powder is sheer and finely-milled, meaning when brushed on sparingly, you're left with a luminosity that looks lit-from-within.
What better to signal hot-weather wedding than a wash of bronze across the highest planes of your face? Everywhere the sun would hit. Binky opted for Dior's Forever Natural Bronze, a cult classic that comes in a very wedding-worthy compact.
While it's not clear exactly which shade Binky used, this classic Rouge Blush is sheer and buildable, so you can be sure it was applied with the intention of achieving a natural flush of colour, a wedding day must-have for many.
Binky opted for a soft, mink-toned smoky eye on her wedding day, and it glistened. The product behind the look? None other than Dior's Backstage Eye Palette.
With weddings invariably come happy tears, so it's no surprise that Binky made a grab for the waterproof iteration of Dior Beauty's cult classic mascara. Binky also made her way to her wedding ceremony by speedboat, so your eyes would have been prepped to withstand a little spray.
Binky wore waterproof eyeliner - in shades 594 and 529 - for the very same reason, to define and add sultriness to her smoky-eye, without risking panda eyes.
Binky's a fan of lip liner, and on her wedding day she wore Dior's Contour Lip Liner Pencil in shade Brown Fig, a barely-there neutral that adds subtle definition.
As for her lipstick, Binky wore Dior's Rouge Dior Satin Finish Lipstick in a rosy neutral shade called, aptly, Rose Montaigne. It paired well with her chosen lip liner, and added a warmth to her bridal make-up look overall.
If an abroad wedding calls for anything in the make-up department, it's a powerful setting spray, and Dior's Forever Perfect Fix iteration delivered just that. The formula is enriched with wild pansy flower to leave skin feeling fresh and hydrated.
Spectrum Collections' collaboration with make-up artist extraordinaire Katie Jane Hughes served up a brush set made up of everything you need to apply an entire make-up look. It made it all the way out to Corfu to Binky's wedding, so it must pass muster with the pros.