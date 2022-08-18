Shop The 15 Make-Up Buys Behind Binky Felstead’s Wedding Day Beauty Look

Binky Felstead caused a sensation when she dropped the first pictures of her Corfu wedding day on Instagram this month, after the exclusive shots finally hit newsstands in Hello!. The Made In Chelsea star celebrated her marriage to Max Fredrik Darnton on the North East side of the Ionian island, and was joined by fellow MIC alumni Rosie Fortescue, Ollie Locke, Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh. Along with a large number of friends, the group enjoyed taverna dinners, jetty-side drinks and boat parties across a number of days, a getaway that culminated in a beautiful wedding held at The White House, a beach-side restaurant in Kalami made famous by its previous owner Lawrence Durrell of Durrell family fame.

According to Hello!, Binky wore two wedding dresses. One for the ceremony, a corseted affair by Israeli designer Liz Martinez, styled by P.S Bridal, another a sparkling gown by the same designer that she wore for the evening. As for her beauty looks, Binky knew what she was after from the off. Speaking exclusively to Grazia in the weeks leading up to her wedding, Binky said, 'I don't tend to wear lots of make-up during the day, so I want to keep my wedding make-up quite natural-looking, glossy and bronzed,' adding, 'I think it's important that you still look like you on your big day, you shouldn't feel like you have to do anything drastic, you should just enhance what you've got.'. That Binky did, with the help of London-based make-up pro Katie Daisy, who applied a soft, smoky eye, a subtle wash of bronzer and a rose-toned nude lip to Binky on the day.

Watch: Binky Felstead Shows Off Her Bridal Make-Up Look

Want specifics? Katie revealed every single product she used on Binky for the big day on her Instagram, when she posted a Reel of the final look. Katie wrote 'the loveliest morning getting @binkyfelstead ready for her international wedding. I've had so many messages on the look I designed with Binky and what products were used, below is the product breakdown.' Katie used Dior Beauty buys almost exclusively, and applied them with a cruelty-free brush set. Shop everything involved in Binky's wedding make-up look below:

Main image credits: Instagram @katiedaisy

Shop: Binky Felstead's Bridal Make-Up Kit