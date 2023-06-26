5 Pictures That Prove This Is Sarah Jessica Parker’s Favourite Lip Gloss

And Just Like That has already given us plenty in the way of beauty inspiration. Since HBO's Sex And The City reboot kicked off with its first season last December, much has been made of the cast's new looks and the products behind them. Fans quickly picked up on the £16.50 cream blusher used by the show's head of make-up, Sherri Berman Laurence, to give Carrie her signature glow, as well as the surprisingly affordable false lashes that Berman Laurence recommended on social media. Perhaps most interesting, though, is the £29 lip gloss that has emerged as the 'it' beauty product of the series and just made its return in And Just Like That's hotly anticipated second series.

BTS images of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davies filming the first And Just Like That were everywhere last summer and this particular lip gloss was caught on camera numerous times. The Dior Addict Stellar Gloss, £29, is evidently a firm favourite with both Berman Laurence and SJP who was frequently been snapped reapplying it between takes. While it is has since been discontinued and is no longer available in the UK, you can pick up Dior's new generation iteration, the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Gloss, £28, for even less.

And according to the latest series, Carrie Bradshaw is a fan of Dior's lip gloss offering too. Cut to Meet Cute - season 2, episode 1 - and Carrie applies one while sitting at a bar with her podcast co-host Jackie Nee (Bobby Lee), who asks her what flavour it is. 'Lollipop', she replies. No such Dior shade exists, so, like Sarah Jessica Parker, the gloss is clearly in character.

Shop: Dior's Carrie Bradshaw-Worthy Lip Gloss

The lip gloss blends nourishing ingredients like cherry oil oil with moisture magnet hyaluronic acid with sheer pigment and intense shine, the idea being that you get all the benefits of a lip balm and the look of a luxe lip gloss in one beauty buy. Yes, it's on the expensive side, but SJP's obvious loyalty to Dior's glosses on set is testament to their value.

