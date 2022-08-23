Everything You Need To Know About Sam McKnight And His Hairdressing Legacy

Sam McKnight is hairdressing royalty and no mistake. He boasts a career that spans over four decades and a client list that reads like Hollywood's Walk of Fame - read: Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, Amanda Seyfried, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Madonna, Kristen Stewart, Sienna Miller, Winnie Harlow, Sarah Jessica Parker, the list goes on. Sam also worked with Princess Diana, most notably on the famous 1990 Patrick Demarchelier shoot for British Vogue. He subsequently became her personal hair stylist and remained so for the next seven years, working closely with her go-to make-up artist Mary Greenwell throughout. Mary and Sam remain firm friends.
Sam's legendary status was set in stone in 2016 when Somerset House paid homage to his illustrious career by way of an exhibition - Hair by Sam McKnight, which featured his work depicted in some of fashion's most famous images, examples of his wig work, the lot. Sam - wisely - chose that moment to release a book by the same name, a weighty coffee table iteration, full to the brim with examples of his work on shoots, his editorial portfolio and shots of him working behind the scenes.
And Sam wasn't finish. The very next year he changed the haircare landscape by launching his coveted Hair by Sam McKnight range. Sam wanted to bring the prestige usually associated with A-list styling into people's homes. The fuss-free and effective formulas were an instant hit, and the trend-setting minimalist bottle designs graced magazine spreads nationwide.
Sam's eponymous brand is ever-evolving, and this year sees the launch of two new hair heroes - the Lazy Girl Biodegradable Hair Cloths and Happy Endings Nourishing Balm - and there's more to come, so stay tuned. Until then find out more about and shop the Hair by Sam McKnight cult classics and new releases below:
Shop: The Best Of Hair By Sam McKnight
Hair By Sam McKnight - Grazia 2022
An all-time Hair By Sam McKnight hero, the Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist is a one-stop-shop for Sam's signature 'undone' look. Mist through freshly styled waves to rough things up.
Sam McKnight describes this particular spray as 'hair grips in a can', hence the grip design on the box. It's the secret to creating glamorous up-dos that don't look too 'done'.
Consider this your refresh button. It's designed to be used in between washes to pep up lank roots. It's a light powder that goes on in a fine mist and it works to build body and texture too. Talk about a spray with benefits.
A barely-there hair spray that offers lightweight hold that lasts. It's perfect for post-straightening and tonging, and entirely versatile. You can even spray it directly onto your roots to add texture and volume.
A new launch from Sam McKnight's eponymous hair brand, the Happy Endings Nourishing Balm blends the benefits of pro-vitamin B5 and shea butter in a conditioning cream that smoothes, defines and strengthens hair in one.
Enter the most convenient answer to an age-old dilemma, Sam's make-up-wipe-style hair cloths are designed to whip away grease and refresh your roots between washes, and yes, they're biodegradable.