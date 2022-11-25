This Year’s Olaplex Black Friday Deals Have Landed And These Are The Best Ones

Olaplex is a brand that many celebrities swear by and countless hair pros call upon daily. The hard-working formulas in the Olaplex line are particularly suited to restoring lustre and strength to damaged of hair types, especially hair that has been bleached frequently. The accessibility of the Olaplex range means you can enjoy some of the magic at home, and thanks to Black Friday you can save up to 43% on Olaplex products on Lookfantastic.